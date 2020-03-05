Transportation taxes flopped on Super Tuesday. Is that bad news for the Bay Area's 'mega-measure'?

A spokeswoman for state Sen. Jim Beall, D-San Jose, who has introduced a placeholder bill to authorize the measure, said that while the legislation's language hasn't been finalized, "most of the discussions" in Sacramento have centered on the one-cent sales tax, along with measures to offset the impact on low-income families.

Mobilize the Bay's campaign calls for funding transportation projects with an income tax on wealthy earners, "head tax" for employers, parcel tax on homes and tax on parking spaces that would be the first of its kind in the United States.

Depending on how its taxes are applied, the plans could raise between $491 million and $2.6 billion per year, or anywhere from $19.6 billion to $104 billion over 40 years.

"There is definitely a consensus that we need a big, transformative investment in our transit system, because it's not meeting the needs of the Bay Area," Currier said. But, she added, "It matters how we fund it."

The parking tax idea has precedent in some Canadian and European cities, with rates typically rising the closer lots are to dense urban centers where parking is more scarce.