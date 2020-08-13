Tree trimming causes large Napa power outage

More than 2,200 north Napa customers lost power Wednesday evening when a Pacific Gas & Electric tree trimming crew dropped a limb on a line, the utility reported.
The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Solano and Trower avenues behind Lloyd Drive, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. The affected area grew larger when PG&E turned off the power for safety reasons to other customers during the restoration process, she said.
Power was restored to everyone by 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Contreras said.
Watch Now: The dangers of dry thunderstorms during wildfire season
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.