Tree trimming sets off protest at an American Canyon mobile home park

American Canyon Councilmember Mark Joseph, who attended the protest, said city officials are looking into the legality of the issue. Residents complain that if they were not able to pay the entire $800-plus tree trimming fee, the cost was added to their monthly space rent, effectively raising the rent.

“It sounds like the manager is charging residents for tree maintenance, and I understand this is not the law," said Joseph. "Also, we have a rent control ordinance, and (management) may be in violation of that. The city attorney is looking into it. Mobile home parks are the closest thing we have to consistent affordable housing, and we have to (protect) it.”

The Napa County District Attorney's Office received a complaint about the park's operation and an investigation is ongoing, Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero said Tuesday. Gero said he couldn't comment further on a pending matter.

Longtime park resident Charlene Neill, a 71-year-old hairdresser, said she’s angry about being charged for tree trimming.

“I’ve been here 40 years, and for years we’ve never touched the trees,” she said. “We weren’t charged to trim them. They (park management) don’t care about us and neither do the owners – Santiago Corporation.”