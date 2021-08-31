Tree work scheduled Wednesday on Highway 29 in St. Helena

Napa Valley drivers are advised to be on the lookout for tree maintenance crews Wednesday morning in downtown St. Helena.

A traffic advisory will be in effect from 5 to 10 a.m. on Main Street (Highway 29) from Pope to Adams streets, according to a Nixle alert from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Work crews will be performing tree maintenance along the highway, and motorists are asked to allow extra travel time and slow down for workers’ safety.