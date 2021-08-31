 Skip to main content
Tree work scheduled Wednesday on Highway 29 in St. Helena
Tree work scheduled Wednesday on Highway 29 in St. Helena

Main Street in St. Helena

The entrance into St. Helena, heading south on Main Street (Highway 29). An advisory from the Napa County Sheriff's Office asks drivers to allow extra travel time in the city from 5 to 10 a.m. Wednesday while tree maintenance crews are at work along the highway.

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

Napa Valley drivers are advised to be on the lookout for tree maintenance crews Wednesday morning in downtown St. Helena.

A traffic advisory will be in effect from 5 to 10 a.m. on Main Street (Highway 29) from Pope to Adams streets, according to a Nixle alert from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Work crews will be performing tree maintenance along the highway, and motorists are asked to allow extra travel time and slow down for workers’ safety.

