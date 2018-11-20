Try 3 months for $3
Trees Removed
Buy Now

Trees on the site of the old post office on Second Street are being removed for safety reasons and to prepare the site for hotel redevelopment, said developer Jim Keller. 

 J.L. Sousa, Register

Trees on the grounds of the former Franklin Station post office on Second Street are being removed this week as a prelude to future hotel development on the site.

On Monday, a dead sequoia on the east side was cut down. The 100-foot tree had become a threat to the post office, said developer James Keller.

The remaining trees on the property are also being removed, including a second sequoia that is dying, he said.  

Earlier this month Keller received Napa City Council approval for a 163-room hotel that will encompass the former post office and the adjacent Zeller's Ace hardware store.

The Art Deco-themed Franklin Station post office, which opened in 1933, was severely damaged in the 2014 South Napa earthquake. The lobby of the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, will be retained as part of the new hotel. 

The city’s development agreement with Keller calls for him to have a building design ready for city review in two years, and to line up financing and building permits by 2023.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.