Trees on the grounds of the former Franklin Station post office on Second Street are being removed this week as a prelude to future hotel development on the site.
On Monday, a dead sequoia on the east side was cut down. The 100-foot tree had become a threat to the post office, said developer James Keller.
The remaining trees on the property are also being removed, including a second sequoia that is dying, he said.
Earlier this month Keller received Napa City Council approval for a 163-room hotel that will encompass the former post office and the adjacent Zeller's Ace hardware store.
The Art Deco-themed Franklin Station post office, which opened in 1933, was severely damaged in the 2014 South Napa earthquake. The lobby of the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, will be retained as part of the new hotel.
The city’s development agreement with Keller calls for him to have a building design ready for city review in two years, and to line up financing and building permits by 2023.