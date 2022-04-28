Trefethen, Jackson Family awarded with “green medals” in sustainable winegrowing leadership

The eighth annual California Green Medal Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Award winners were announced on April 26, which included Napa Valley’s Trefethen Family Vineyards and the wine conglomerate Jackson Family Wines. Announced by The Wine Institute during its “Down to Earth” month, there were four green medals presented in the categories of “Leader,” “Environment,” “Community,” and “Business.”

The environment award — which is given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates environmental stewardship through maximized environmental benefits from implementing sustainable practices — was given to Trefethen Family Vineyards. The business award — given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates smart business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices — was granted to Jackson Family Wines.

“It’s a pleasure to recognize the California wine community’s cutting-edge leaders in sustainability through the California Green Medal Awards,” said Allison Jordan, executive director for the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. “Their stories illustrate the perfect synergy between growing exceptional wine grapes and crafting premier wines with an enduring commitment to resource conservation, environmental protection and quality of life enrichment for their employees and community.”

Jackson Family Wines was applauded for its “Rooted for Good” campaign, which includes decarbonization plans and investments in smart water management and renewable energy. Trefethen, on the other hand, was recognized for its employee education program, “Trefethen University,” as well as its commitment to promoting biodiversity and assisting with river restoration.

"We are thrilled to be the recipients of a 2022 California Green Medal award,” said Hailey Trefethen, leader of her family’s sustainability efforts. “When we think of sustainability, we look at what will help us thrive for another three generations, and how we can continue to farm the best quality grapes while sustaining our business and our land."

Learn more about the California Green Medal Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards on the Wine Institute website.