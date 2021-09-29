Trefethen takes visitors behind the scenes with Hands-On Harvest event

As a result, our group of over 40 picked about 1,495 pounds of grapes -- the same amount that three seasoned Trefethen pickers do in the same amount of time.

Regardless, we still somehow earned our keep, and were treated to an outdoor lunch in Katie’s Acre, which proved to be a special spot on the property. As per matriarch Catherine Trefethen’s request upon purchasing the estate, instead of cutting down the giant nuisance of a walnut tree that was on there, they planted around it. The result? One acre of eternally-cleared communal space underneath the tree.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chef Chris Kennedy served a plethora of vegetables grown right there at the Trefethen gardens, as well as a dessert of pot de crème with homemade salt and cream topping. (According to Hailey’s brother, Lorenzo Trefethen, if it were up to Chef Kennedy they would have livestock and chickens running around the estate, too.)

After lunch we headed to the winery to learn about the second half of production: The actual winemaking. Trefethen’s winemaker, Bryan Kays, walked us through each step, starting with when the grapes came in from the vineyard. He explained the processes of destemming, crushing, and the other prep required before the grapes begin fermentation, pointing out the different pieces of equipment in use at any given time.