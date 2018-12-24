Napa County’s lawsuit against Bremer Family Winery in the mountains east of St. Helena over alleged code violations is now scheduled for trial starting March 11.
The trial date has been changed several times. In the latest switch, both parties asked to push back a Jan. 15 trial starting date to give them more time to try to reach a settlement.
Napa County in court papers called Bremer winery “a continuing public nuisance.” It accused the winery of doing everything from producing too much wine to having too many visitors.
But a tentative court ruling last summer referred to in court papers apparently agreed with the Bremers’ interpretation of the winery’s 39-year-old use permit. Napa County in its response said that interpretation if it stands could have larger implications for county wine industry regulation.