Trick-or-treating on Halloween at American Canyon fire houses

  • Updated
American Canyon Fire District sign
Register file photo

Two fire stations in American Canyon will host trick-or-treating on Halloween evening.

The American Canyon Fire Protection District is inviting costumed guests on Monday to its stations in what it bills as a safer trick-or-treat venue. Visitors are invited to Station 11 at 911 Donaldson Way East and Station 211 at 225 James Road, the department said in a Facebook announcement Saturday.

Both stations will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.

