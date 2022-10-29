Trick-or-treating on Halloween at American Canyon fire houses

REGISTER STAFF
Two fire stations in American Canyon will host trick-or-treating on Halloween evening.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The American Canyon Fire Protection District is inviting costumed guests on Monday to its stations in what it bills as a safer trick-or-treat venue. Visitors are invited to Station 11 at 911 Donaldson Way East and Station 211 at 225 James Road, the department said in a Facebook announcement Saturday.
Both stations will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.
Hundreds of children, parents and the young at heart dressed up for downtown Napa's annual trick-or-treat stroll.
Howard Yune, Register video
Photos: Families hit downtown Napa for Halloween fun
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
Costumes were not just for children during downtown Napa's annual Halloween trick-or-treat stroll on Saturday.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
Craig and Maya Biedler, costumed respectively as a an all-the-toppings hot dog and a diminutive Wonder Woman, took a break in the promenade of First Street Napa during the city's annual Halloween family stroll on Saturday.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
Dr. Seuss' famed children's book "The Cat in the Hat" inspired a pair of costumes worn during Saturday's annual trick-or-treating in downtown Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
At 16 months, Christy Payan, dressed in a unicorn-like onesie, was one of the youngest downtown Napa visitors on Saturday during the city's annual Halloween stroll, which drew thousands of children and parents to First Street for two hours of trick-or-treating from store to store.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
Trick-or-treating was mostly a family affair Saturday during downtown Napa's annual Halloween stroll, during which local stores and businesses passed out candy and treats for two hours.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
The historic Goodman Library on First Street became a spooky, cobweb-draped detour for costumed children during Saturday's Halloween trick-or-treat tour organized by the Downtown Napa Association.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
A boy's pint-size Army uniform was one of numerous alter egos assumed by hundreds of children and parents on Saturday during the Downtown Napa Association's annual Halloween trick-or-treat tour, during which merchants passed out candy and treats for two hours.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
In the lobby of the Archer hotel in downtown Napa, visitors - including the parents of trick-or-treaters - were invited to "vote" on their favorite among the jack-o-lanterns on display.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
Since the mid-2000s, Hometown Halloween has given Napa families the chance to come downtown to trick-or-treat in the daytime by stopping by local businesses handing out candy and treats.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
Patti Chandler (left) of Chateau Buena Vista was one of numerous workers at downtown businesses to pass out candy to costumed children on Saturday for the annual Hometown Halloween tour in central Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
Outside Anette's Chocolates on First Street, one of the numerous children trick-or-treating during downtown Napa's annual Hometown Halloween on Saturday was costumed much like the candies that were handed out by nearby shops and restaurants.
Howard Yune, Register
Halloween in downtown Napa 2022
Costumes on display Saturday during downtown Napa's Hometown Halloween were as futuristic as science fiction, or as prehistoric as a dinosaur outfit.
Howard Yune, Register
NewsVu: Photos: Families hit downtown Napa for Halloween fun
Look: To see more photos from Napa's Hometown Halloween tour, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.