Trick-or-treating 'strongly discouraged' by Napa health officials, CDC

“Residents are urged to celebrate Halloween safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said the release.

“It’s kind of sad,” said Napan Natasha Cinq-Mars, a senior in high school. She spoke on Thursday while working at Napa’s Spirit Halloween store in the Bel Aire Plaza.

This would have been her last year of trick-or-treating, Cinq-Mars said. The way COVID-19 has interrupted many parts of life can be frustrating, she said. “I understand,” but “it’s hard not being able to do this or that.”

Spirit shopper Miguel Sedeno said the news from the county “is good and bad.” It’s good to be safe, he said, “but the kids are going to be sad.”

“It’s going to be confusing for the kids,” said shopper Aure Ramirez. She thinks most parents are wondering, “Is it safe to go out?”

Ramirez said her family is going to stay at home and do something fun. They’ve also stepped up their plans to decorate the outside of their house, which is why they visited the Spirit store. “We want to make it happy” for her family, Ramirez said.