Trick-or-treating 'strongly discouraged' by Napa health officials, CDC

In a move that could leave many Napa kids feeling like they got a box of raisins in their treat bags instead of a Snickers bar, Napa County this week announced the sad news: Trick-or-treating is effectively cancelled.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor parties and haunted houses are considered “extremely high risk and strongly discouraged,” said a news release from the county.
Residents are asked to comply with Halloween safety tips based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the county, activities identified as “unsafe” are “not approved.”
That includes the time-honored, annual ritual of door-to-door trick-or-treating but also trunk-or-treat events.
Trunk or treat is an increasing popular gathering where locals set up a row or circle of cars, open their trunks and let kids go from car to car collecting treats and other goodies.
“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” said the CDC website.
“As we approach the fall and winter holiday season, celebrations are going to have to look different while we are in this pandemic,” stated Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.
“Residents are urged to celebrate Halloween safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said the release.
“It’s kind of sad,” said Napan Natasha Cinq-Mars, a senior in high school. She spoke on Thursday while working at Napa’s Spirit Halloween store in the Bel Aire Plaza.
This would have been her last year of trick-or-treating, Cinq-Mars said. The way COVID-19 has interrupted many parts of life can be frustrating, she said. “I understand,” but “it’s hard not being able to do this or that.”
Spirit shopper Miguel Sedeno said the news from the county “is good and bad.” It’s good to be safe, he said, “but the kids are going to be sad.”
“It’s going to be confusing for the kids,” said shopper Aure Ramirez. She thinks most parents are wondering, “Is it safe to go out?”
Ramirez said her family is going to stay at home and do something fun. They’ve also stepped up their plans to decorate the outside of their house, which is why they visited the Spirit store. “We want to make it happy” for her family, Ramirez said.
“I think it should be allowed,” said Karla Paniagua about door-to-door trick-or-treating. It can be made safe, she said. “We have to find ways to still have fun,” especially during such a pandemic.
According to the county, “less safe” activities include outdoor small group costume parades, visiting pumpkin patches and grab-and-go trick or treating, where treats are individually wrapped and left on a table for pick up.
The safest ways to celebrate Halloween include a family movie night, online costume contest or creating a scavenger hunt, said the county.
Health officials also want residents to know that Halloween costume masks should not be substituted for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that cover the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face.
It is important that costume masks are not worn over cloth masks because it can be dangerous if the addition of a Halloween mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask, said Janet Upton, a county public information officer.
“With a little creativity, we can still capture the spirit of Halloween while celebrating in a safe manner that doesn’t erode the progress our community has made so far in battling COVID,” Relucio said.
