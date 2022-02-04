Truchard the top fundraiser for Napa County supervisor races

Suzanne Truchard led all candidates for the Napa County Board of Supervisors in fundraising during 2021 with $212,000.

Two seats for the five-person Board are on the June 7 primary ballot in wide-open races. 1st District Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht is stepping down after six terms and 3rd District Supervisor Diane Dillon is stepping down after five terms.

That means the Board of Supervisors newcomers will help shape wine country growth and grapple with such controversial issues as winery and vineyard development in watersheds. The Board oversees a half-billion-dollar-a-year county operation that includes everything from health and social services to jails.

Candidates who raise or spend $2,000 or more in a calendar year must file forms disclosing donations. They must reveal the identities of donors giving $100 or more.

There are some new twists with this election. The Board of Supervisors last year accepted a state-imposed limit of $4,900 that a donor can give to a candidate — it had the option of choosing a higher or lower limit.

“Candidates for local office should not be funded by just a few mega-contributions from the mega-wealthy,” Rey Lopez-Calderon of California Common Cause said after Assembly Bill 571 passed in 2019.

Candidates for the June 7 Board of Supervisors races recently filed forms with the county Registrar of Voters showing the totals raised for 2021 and individual donations from July 1 through Dec. 31. Individual donations from earlier in the year were reported on forms filed last July.

Here are some of the donations that candidates reported receiving during the last half of 2021. Go to https://bit.ly/3484HTH to see the full 460 forms and complete donor lists far too long to print in full below.

1st District

This district covers the southwest part of the county and includes much of the central and western city of Napa. It also includes the Carneros region.

Running for the 1st District seat are Napa County Planning Commissioner and First 5 Napa County Executive Director Joelle Gallagher, Saintsbury Winery co-founder David Graves, Garrett Hale, and attorney and real estate broker Suzanne Truchard.

Gallagher — Gallagher reported raising $99,059 and spending $8,838.

Donations included $4,900 from David Moffitt of Yountville; $4,500 from Michael Diehl, executive director of Novato-based Family Works; $3,700 from vintner Warren Winiarski; and $2,000 from Julia Levitan of Dominus Estates. Gallagher loaned the campaign $2,000.

Graves — Graves reported raising $53,438 and spending $11,016.

Donations included $3,000 from vintner Jan Krupp; $2,500 from Ken Laird of Bayview Vineyards; $1,750 apiece from Gordon Burns of ETS Laboratories and Marjorie Burns of ETS Laboratories; and $1,500 from former St. Helena Mayor Alan Galbraith.

Hale — Hale reported loaning his campaign $1,900 and spending $250.

Truchard — Truchard reported raising $212,126 and spending $73,885.

Donations included $4,900 apiece from Daniel Smokler of Hillel International, vintner Charles Wagner, winemaker Charlie Wagner, winemaker Jennifer Wagner, vintner David Phinney, and vintner Richard Frank; and $4,000 apiece from Naoko Dalla Valle of Dalla Valle Vineyards and Bob Barbarick of Balloons Above the Valley.

3rd District

This district includes Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, and a portion of the northeast city of Napa — the heart of Napa Valley — and extends east past Lake Berryessa.

Running for the 3rd District seat are St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau, Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell, Napa Valley College Trustee Ines DeLuna, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, Matthew Hooper, farmer and previous Dillon challenger Cio Perez and Napa Valley College Trustee Rafael Rios III.

Chouteau — Chouteau reported raising $94,975 and spending $18,614.

Donations included $4,900 apiece from Bowman Construction & Development of Napa, David Cain — a financial analyst with Hall Financial Group, Michael Ferro of San Rafael and Susan Chouteau; $4,899 apiece from Craig and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines; $4,887 from Jennifer Brown of HALL Wines; and $4,000 from Chris Chouteau.

Cottrell — Cottrell reported raising $169,166 and spending $20,397.

Donations included $4,900 apiece from grapegrower Andy Beckstoffer, vintner Francis Coppola, grape-grower Jim Gamble, programmer Mark Nelson, David Moffitt, and Doug Cutting; and $3,000 apiece from Jeff Smith of Hourglass Wine Co. and Michael Olson.

Dunbar — Dunbar reported raising $120,982 and spending $22,619.

Donations included $4,900 apiece from Alvarez-Glasman & Colvin of the City of Industry, Mustards, Inc. and Daryl Tom of Accenture; $2,500 apiece from The Bremer Group, LLC — the Bremers own Bremer Family Winery — Boisset Collection; Precision Advocacy Group, LLC; and David Alkosser, owner of Shadybrook Estate in Coombsville.

Perez — Perez reported raising $22,360 and spending $11,484.

Donations included $2,500 from Ron Rhyno; $500 from vintner Randy Dunn; and $500 from John Murphy. Perez loaned his campaign $5,000.

The county Election Division on Thursday morning said DeLuna and Rios had yet to file papers, though the deadline was Monday. Hooper as a recently declared candidate didn’t have to file.

Others

County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza — Pedroza, whose seat isn't up for election until 2024, still had a busy fundraising year. He reported raising $110,950 and spending $86,821.

Donations included $4,900 apiece from Renteria Vineyard Management, Pacaso Second Homes, Peter Read of Read Investments, Anthony Truchard II, vintner Paul Woolls, Napa Recycling & Waste Services, vintner Charles Wagner, David Graham of Latitude 38 that produces BottleRock, Silver Oak Cellars, and vintner Richard Frank.

Payment includes $14,200 and $5,200 to Pedroza for credit card charges. Pedroza said he used his credit card for campaign donations to community groups. His filing shows contributions to such organizations as various Boys and Girls Clubs, Napa Valley Grapegrowers Association Foundation, and Napa Valley Exposition.

Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Belia Ramos also filed 460 forms for the 2024 election, when their district seats will be on the ballot. Ramos reported raising $1,200 and Gregory nothing.

Napa County Farm Bureau political action committee — The Farm Bureau has said it is looking to support candidates who understand agriculture. The committee raised $41,950 and spent $22,686 last year. Donations included $15,000 from Caymus Vineyards, $10,000 from Rutherford River Ranch and $7,500 from rancher Launce Gamble.

