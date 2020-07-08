Truck driver turns tables on would-be robber

Truck driver turns tables on would-be robber

{{featured_button_text}}

A man who tried to rob a truck driver who had stopped his rig in the Geyserville area Tuesday afternoon received some kicks to the face for his trouble, followed by a trip to Sonoma County Jail, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Anthony Leuci, a 35-year-old transient from Avondale, Arizona, was parked under a U.S. Highway 101 overpass when the truck driver stopped across the road to have lunch.

When Leuci demanded money from the driver and threatened to shoot him, the driver responded with some kicks to his face "a la Chuck Norris," the office said in a social media post.

Leuci then fled but he and his car were found by deputies under another portion of Highway 101 on Lytton Springs Road.

Leuci was taken to jail after being positively identified by the driver.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News