Truck driver turns tables on would-be robber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who tried to rob a truck driver who had stopped his rig in the Geyserville area Tuesday afternoon received some kicks to the face for his trouble, followed by a trip to Sonoma County Jail, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Anthony Leuci, a 35-year-old transient from Avondale, Arizona, was parked under a U.S. Highway 101 overpass when the truck driver stopped across the road to have lunch.

When Leuci demanded money from the driver and threatened to shoot him, the driver responded with some kicks to his face "a la Chuck Norris," the office said in a social media post.

Leuci then fled but he and his car were found by deputies under another portion of Highway 101 on Lytton Springs Road.

Leuci was taken to jail after being positively identified by the driver.