Glittery witches, mermaids, pirates, ninjas, super heroes, unicorns, at least one T-Rex and hundreds of other characters gathered at Willow Elementary School on Thursday afternoon for a twist on trick or treating: trunk or treat.
What’s trunk or treat?
It’s kind of like a Halloween party in a parking lot. Adults line up their vehicles with the trunks facing inward. Each car trunk is then opened and decorated in a certain theme, such as Sponge Bob, haunted house, under the sea or any other vision. Instead of going house to house, kids stop at each trunk, where they collect treats.
After Principal Pam Perkins lead a long line of students in Halloween costume to the start of the fun, the trunk or treating began.
Songs like “Monster Mash,” “Macarena,” “Rock Lobster,” and “Old Town Road,” played in the background while the villains and princesses and pirates swarmed the playground.
“Show me your vampire teeth,” said one parent to her child.
“See that red-headed witch? That’s my mom,” said one student to his friend, giggling.
“I got a slappy hand,” said one student happily, looking at the sticky trinket she’d just received at one trunk.
Nearby, a group of students gathered near the speakers to dance to more music including “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” and other current hits.
Two girls in hot dog costumes ran past the dancers. As the second hot dog tried to keep up with the first, she called out to her food-festooned friend: “It’s hard to run in a hot dog costume!”
“It’s super fun,” said parent Courtney Timm, who decorated the back of her car in a unicorn and cloud theme. “We’ve had a blast. The kids are really into it.”
“The kids like having all their friends and classmates here together,” said parent Teresa Silvagni, who decorated her trunk in a reading theme.
As per school policy, trunk or treat at Willow school features treats, but no sweets. Instead kids collect mini kaleidoscopes, yo-yos, stickers, pencils, erasers and other goodies.
Are the kids disappointed they’re not getting candy?
“I don’t think so,” Silvagni said. “I think they prefer toys, and they’re going to get plenty of candy tonight.”
With the cars parked on the school playground and the event being held in the daytime, “it’s a safe environment,” said parent Angel Rincon.
Rincon and her family had spent several hours decorating the bed of her truck in a Sponge Bob theme.
“The kids love it,” she said. “And us parents enjoy it just as much.”