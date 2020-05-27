Tuesday's heat broke a 124-year-old Napa record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A heat record that had stood since 1896 was broken on Tuesday when the thermometer at Napa State Hospital reached 99 degrees.

This was one degree hotter than the record for May 26 that had stood for well over a century, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While the heat in south Napa was under 100 degrees on Tuesday, it reached over 100 degrees at many locations further inland.

The heat was expected to moderate a bit on Wednesday, then drop some more on Thursday, before plunging into the 70s and low 80s on Friday, with the possibility of showers Friday night, Gass said.

Wednesday's Napa high was expected to be 95, with a 91 forecast for Thursday. The mid- and upper-valley will be hotter, he said.

The record for Wednesday, May 27, is 102 degrees at Napa State, set in 1984.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.