Turf damage leads to park dispute between Napa, Oxbow RiverStage producers

STR Entertainment, the company that produces the Oxbow RiverStage music series, is potentially at risk of losing its license agreement with the city of Napa following a breach that relates to them not restoring the grass in the now fenced-off area that was near the stage following the concerts this summer.

Katrina Gregory, recreation manager for the city, sent RiverStage producer Ken Tesler a “notice of default” of the license agreement in an email dated Oct. 28, noting that STR Entertainment was required to repair the area — including the grass — by an Oct. 21 deadline.

The city is currently giving STR Entertainment until the end of the month to complete the restoration. Tesler said on Wednesday that he’s been working with the city and is committed to making sure the restoration happens by that Nov. 30 deadline. He added that, especially with the rain this week, he’s confident the deadline will be met.

“I think we are now 100% on the same page,” Tesler said. “We are absolutely 200% committed to making sure that lawn is as good, if not better than, we found it. We would not have it any other way.”

In the email, Gregory included before-and-after photos taken of the area on June 7 and Oct. 24, demonstrating the difference in grass coverage. She noted that grass seed wasn’t planted by STR until Oct. 16, though the stage and other equipment had been fully removed by Sept. 22.

“There are numerous sections of the turf that have not been restored to their original condition (i.e., 3 inches of green grass with adequate coverage in all damaged areas) by this deadline,” Gregory said in the email. “STR Entertainment attempted to achieve this critical deadline by working with a professional turf contractor to plant grass seed to restore the damaged turf; however, the turf was not fully restored to its original condition by October 21, 2022.”

Gregory notes that if the deadline isn’t met, the city may choose to terminate the agreement. Napa might also, or instead, choose to repair the turf and bill STR Entertainment for both the cost of repairs and staff time.

The condition of the turf wasn’t at issue in past years because the Oxbow RiverStage was in a different location, on top of a concrete area below the Imola Bridge, and it faced east. Through a Napa City Council vote in December 2021, the stage was shifted to the location it occupied last summer, adjacent to the Napa River, and flipped around to face downtown Napa to the west.

The council decided to pursue that change after Alta Heights community members complained about the amplified sound that was regularly cutting through their neighborhoods during the summer months of the concert series.

During a closed session Tuesday, the City Council discussed "significant exposure to litigation" in some way related to Gregory’s email, though took no action reportable to the public.