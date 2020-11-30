Tuteur certifies Napa election, says no major problems

Napa County’s presidential election for 2020 is signed, sealed and delivered with a record turnout for modern times and no signs of major problems.
County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur last week certified the results. He said before the election that the best turnout since the 1940s was 84% in 1978.
That record fell. A ballot headlined by a Trump-Biden presidential showdown and with a bevy of local races attracted 73,269 of 84,579 registered voters, or 86.6%. On top of that, 93.5% of eligible voters in the county are registered.
Only one race changed significantly since the county announced the results for 45,000 ballots on Nov. 3, Election Night. That initial return showed incumbent Calistoga City Councilmember Michael Dunsford with a seven-vote lead over Lisa Gift. Gift in subsequent updates overtook him to claim victory.
The election took place amid a steady drumbeat nationally from President Donald Trump about possible widespread voter fraud, though his claims have not been substantiated. Tuteur reported no known cases of fraud in Napa County.
“A couple of people voted twice,” he said. “I don’t really call that fraud. That can be unintentional. They can forget they may have mailed their ballot in and come in to vote.”
This happens in every election, in some cases with people voting first in another county before moving to Napa County, Tuteur said. His office refers such cases to the District Attorney’s Office. The last time a person faced charges was a decade ago.
The county manually tallied about 2,700 ballots for the 2020 election as a safeguard for accuracy, using human eyes to double-check the machine that counts the paper ballots. That hand count showed the machine made no mistakes for this sampling.
In some cases, the machine can’t read the results, such as if people cross out a vote and mark another choice they label as being correct. Then an election official tries to determine the voter’s intent. Tuteur said the manual tally showed only two or three votes where the original call for voter intent was wrong.
One race with local voters where a recount is possible involves not a Napa County elected board, but a Solano County Board of Education seat. A small section of southeast Napa County in Gordon Valley is in that district and a candidate lost by three votes.
But Tuteur said most of the votes in that race come from Solano County. His office as part of the manual tally has already counted by hand the 129 votes cast in Napa County, with no change in the results.
Winners will begin taking their oaths of office as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the cases of the American Canyon City Council and Yountville Town Council. The Napa City Council is scheduled to hold its ceremonies on Dec. 8.
Although Napa County held a vote-by-mail election, voters could still go to voter centers for information or to cast ballots in person.
Tuteur described one incident that occurred at a vote center, where a person told people in line it wasn’t safe to vote there. The person left before election officials could intervene.
“Nobody in line was influenced by what had happened,” Tuteur said.
He credited about 100 volunteers for helping out with COVID-19 safety steps taken at vote centers. They did such things as make sure voters were at a social distance and provided hand sanitizer and masks.
“That was a major contribution to the success of the election,” Tuteur said.
Napa County Election final results, Nov. 3, 2020
|NAPA COUNTY RESULTS
|NAPA MAYOR
|Votes
|Percent
|SCOTT SEDGLEY
|23,473
|59.26
|DORIS GENTRY
|8,696
|21.95
|GERARDO MARTIN
|7,444
|18.78
|NAPA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2
|Votes
|Percent
|BETH PAINTER
|5,387
|57.20%
|DAVID CAMPBELL
|2,230
|22.11
|JIM HINTON
|1,360
|13.48
|PAUL STODDARD
|1,109
|11.00
|NAPA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4
|Votes
|Percent
|BERNARDO "BERNIE" NARVAEZ
|5,032
|69.27
|RENEE CAZARES
|2,232
|30.73
|AMERICAN CANYON MAYOR
|Votes
|Percent
|LEON GARCIA *
|6,299
|62.64%
|MARK JOSEPH
|3,757
|37.36%
|AMERICAN CANYON COUNCIL
|Votes
|Percent
|MARIAM ABOUDAMOUS *
|6,049
|38.16%
|PIERRE WASHINGTON
|4,834
|30.60%
|JOEY H. PALMA
|2,430
|15.38%
|ERIC "EA" ALTMAN
|1,536
|9.72%
|JASON KISHINEFF
|946
|5.99%
|CALISTOGA MAYOR
|Votes
|Percent
|CHRIS CANNING
|1,839
|100%
|CALISTOGA COUNCIL
|Votes
|Percent
|IRAIS LOPEZ-ORTEGA *
|1,295
|35.27%
|LISA M. GIFT
|842
|22.93%
|SPIRO MAKRAS
|777
|21.16%
|MICHAEL DUNSFORD
|758
|20.64%
|ST. HELENA MAYOR
|Votes
|Percent
|GEOFF ELLSWORTH *
|1,240
|40.10%
|MARY KOBERSTEIN
|1,016
|32.86%
|PETER WHITE
|836
|23.35%
|ST. HELENA CITY COUNCIL
|Votes
|Percent
|ERIC HALL
|1.215
|23.79%
|LESTER HARDY
|1,190
|23.30%
|LESLIE STANTON
|1,132
|22.16%
|ROSAURA SEGURA
|977
|19.13%
|DAVID KNUDSEN
|594
|11.63%
|YOUNTVILLE TOWN COUNCIL
|Votes
|Percent
|MARJORIE MOHLER
|838
|30.34%
|ERIC E. KNIGHT
|762
|27.59%
|JEFF DURHAM
|662
|23.97%
|SCOTT OWENS
|500
|18.07%
|NVUSD TRUSTEE, AREA 4
|Votes
|Percent
|EVE RYSER
|2,725
|41.31%
|ICELA MARTIN
|2,402
|36.41%
|DEVIN MARTIN JONES
|1,470
|21.82%
|CJUSD GOVERNING BOARD
|Votes
|Percent
|RUDY GONZALEZ
|1,489
|26.58%
|STEPHANIE ROTHBERG-ALLAN
|1,140
|20.35%
|JULIANNE PAULA ELKESHEN
|1.135
|20.26%
|MATTHEW REID *
|936
|16.71%
|MARK L. GALINDO
|903
|15.51%
|CONGRESS VALLEY WATER DISTRICT, BOARD MEMBER
|Votes
|Percent
|RENATE E. SICARD
|65
|40.88%
|ROBIN FRANCIS
|51
|32.08%
|ADAM JOFFE
|43
|22.48%
|* incumbent
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
