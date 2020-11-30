Tuteur certifies Napa election, says no major problems

The county manually tallied about 2,700 ballots for the 2020 election as a safeguard for accuracy, using human eyes to double-check the machine that counts the paper ballots. That hand count showed the machine made no mistakes for this sampling.

In some cases, the machine can’t read the results, such as if people cross out a vote and mark another choice they label as being correct. Then an election official tries to determine the voter’s intent. Tuteur said the manual tally showed only two or three votes where the original call for voter intent was wrong.

One race with local voters where a recount is possible involves not a Napa County elected board, but a Solano County Board of Education seat. A small section of southeast Napa County in Gordon Valley is in that district and a candidate lost by three votes.

But Tuteur said most of the votes in that race come from Solano County. His office as part of the manual tally has already counted by hand the 129 votes cast in Napa County, with no change in the results.

Winners will begin taking their oaths of office as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the cases of the American Canyon City Council and Yountville Town Council. The Napa City Council is scheduled to hold its ceremonies on Dec. 8.