Tuteur certifies Napa election, says no major problems
Election 2020

Napa County’s presidential election for 2020 is signed, sealed and delivered with a record turnout for modern times and no signs of major problems.

County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur last week certified the results. He said before the election that the best turnout since the 1940s was 84% in 1978.

That record fell. A ballot headlined by a Trump-Biden presidential showdown and with a bevy of local races attracted 73,269 of 84,579 registered voters, or 86.6%. On top of that, 93.5% of eligible voters in the county are registered.

Only one race changed significantly since the county announced the results for 45,000 ballots on Nov. 3, Election Night. That initial return showed incumbent Calistoga City Councilmember Michael Dunsford with a seven-vote lead over Lisa Gift. Gift in subsequent updates overtook him to claim victory.

The election took place amid a steady drumbeat nationally from President Donald Trump about possible widespread voter fraud, though his claims have not been substantiated. Tuteur reported no known cases of fraud in Napa County.

“A couple of people voted twice,” he said. “I don’t really call that fraud. That can be unintentional. They can forget they may have mailed their ballot in and come in to vote.”

This happens in every election, in some cases with people voting first in another county before moving to Napa County, Tuteur said. His office refers such cases to the District Attorney’s Office. The last time a person faced charges was a decade ago.

The county manually tallied about 2,700 ballots for the 2020 election as a safeguard for accuracy, using human eyes to double-check the machine that counts the paper ballots. That hand count showed the machine made no mistakes for this sampling.

In some cases, the machine can’t read the results, such as if people cross out a vote and mark another choice they label as being correct. Then an election official tries to determine the voter’s intent. Tuteur said the manual tally showed only two or three votes where the original call for voter intent was wrong.

One race with local voters where a recount is possible involves not a Napa County elected board, but a Solano County Board of Education seat. A small section of southeast Napa County in Gordon Valley is in that district and a candidate lost by three votes.

But Tuteur said most of the votes in that race come from Solano County. His office as part of the manual tally has already counted by hand the 129 votes cast in Napa County, with no change in the results.

Winners will begin taking their oaths of office as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the cases of the American Canyon City Council and Yountville Town Council. The Napa City Council is scheduled to hold its ceremonies on Dec. 8.

Although Napa County held a vote-by-mail election, voters could still go to voter centers for information or to cast ballots in person.

Tuteur described one incident that occurred at a vote center, where a person told people in line it wasn’t safe to vote there. The person left before election officials could intervene.

“Nobody in line was influenced by what had happened,” Tuteur said.

He credited about 100 volunteers for helping out with COVID-19 safety steps taken at vote centers. They did such things as make sure voters were at a social distance and provided hand sanitizer and masks.

“That was a major contribution to the success of the election,” Tuteur said.

Napa County Election final results, Nov. 3, 2020

NAPA COUNTY RESULTS
NAPA MAYOR Votes Percent
SCOTT SEDGLEY 23,473 59.26
DORIS GENTRY 8,696 21.95
GERARDO MARTIN 7,444 18.78
NAPA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2 Votes Percent
BETH PAINTER 5,387 57.20%
DAVID CAMPBELL 2,230 22.11
JIM HINTON 1,360 13.48
PAUL STODDARD 1,109 11.00
NAPA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4 Votes Percent
BERNARDO "BERNIE" NARVAEZ 5,032 69.27
RENEE CAZARES 2,232 30.73
AMERICAN CANYON MAYOR Votes Percent
LEON GARCIA * 6,299 62.64%
MARK JOSEPH 3,757 37.36%
AMERICAN CANYON COUNCIL Votes Percent
MARIAM ABOUDAMOUS * 6,049 38.16%
PIERRE WASHINGTON 4,834 30.60%
JOEY H. PALMA 2,430 15.38%
ERIC "EA" ALTMAN 1,536 9.72%
JASON KISHINEFF 946 5.99%
CALISTOGA MAYOR Votes Percent
CHRIS CANNING 1,839 100%
CALISTOGA COUNCIL Votes Percent
IRAIS LOPEZ-ORTEGA * 1,295 35.27%
LISA M. GIFT 842 22.93%
SPIRO MAKRAS 777 21.16%
MICHAEL DUNSFORD 758 20.64%
ST. HELENA MAYOR Votes Percent
GEOFF ELLSWORTH * 1,240 40.10%
MARY KOBERSTEIN 1,016 32.86%
PETER WHITE 836 23.35%
ST. HELENA CITY COUNCIL Votes Percent
ERIC HALL 1.215 23.79%
LESTER HARDY 1,190 23.30%
LESLIE STANTON 1,132 22.16%
ROSAURA SEGURA 977 19.13%
DAVID KNUDSEN 594 11.63%
YOUNTVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Votes Percent
MARJORIE MOHLER 838 30.34%
ERIC E. KNIGHT 762 27.59%
JEFF DURHAM 662 23.97%
SCOTT OWENS 500 18.07%
NVUSD TRUSTEE, AREA 4 Votes Percent
EVE RYSER 2,725 41.31%
ICELA MARTIN 2,402 36.41%
DEVIN MARTIN JONES 1,470 21.82%
CJUSD GOVERNING BOARD Votes Percent
RUDY GONZALEZ 1,489 26.58%
STEPHANIE ROTHBERG-ALLAN 1,140 20.35%
JULIANNE PAULA ELKESHEN 1.135 20.26%
MATTHEW REID * 936 16.71%
MARK L. GALINDO 903 15.51%
CONGRESS VALLEY WATER DISTRICT, BOARD MEMBER Votes Percent
RENATE E. SICARD 65 40.88%
ROBIN FRANCIS 51 32.08%
ADAM JOFFE 43 22.48%
* incumbent

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

