A vegetation fire that broke out early Sunday evening forced the closure of Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa in rural Napa County, authorities said.
The fire was reported to Cal Fire at 5:10 p.m. east of Moskowite Corner and south of Wragg Canyon Road, and spread to 2 acres, threatening a barn, according to agency spokesperson Bruce Lang. Fire crews stopped the flames' forward progress by 6:05 p.m.
Three homes were evacuated ahead of the blaze, but there were no immediate reports of structural damage.
Highway 128 was closed at Wragg Canyon Road due to the fire, the Napa County Sheriff's Office announced in a Nixle alert. Lang reported the road would remain shut down "for some time" Sunday evening as firefighting efforts continued.