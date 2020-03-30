Two additional coronavirus cases bring Napa County's number to 14

The number of Napa County residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus has increased to 14 with the diagnosis of two more patients, officials announced Sunday evening.

Both cases involve residents of the city of Napa, Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said in a news release. Both cases are in the same household, she said.

Altogether, there were four confirmed cases in the city of Napa reported Sunday, the highest one-day total since the first two cases in Napa County were reported March 22.

The two early Sunday cases involved a resident who contracted COVID-19 while traveling abroad, while the other was exposed to the virus by a previously confirmed patient, according to Rattigan.

Napa County has issued self-isolation orders for the four Sunday patients and begun investigating these cases, Rattigan said.

California is approaching 6,000 COVID-19 cases, with at least 111 deaths.

