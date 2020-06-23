Two American Canyon 8th-graders honored in national video contest

“Getting honorable mention felt great. Considering that this was a country-wide competition, even getting an award is something big for me,” he said. “Furthermore, American Canyon is a pretty small city. So, to be recognized in a small city is also something big for me. Also this was one of the first major awards I have received.”

He added that he hopes people come away from the video with a greater appreciation of the issues surrounding homelessness in this country.

“When Jonathan and I were looking at the statistics, it really opened my eyes because I never really knew anything about homelessness before starting the project,” Ramelo said. “So, what I hope people to take away from this video is to be more aware about homelessness and the things related to it so that we keep the homelessness population from rising. I really think that there can be a solution to homelessness. It just takes time.”

Ramelo and Chau wind up their video saying that the United States is failing in its role as a driver of improvement in the human condition in this arena, and they urge a change.

The downward spiral must be stopped to help stem the growing problem of homelessness in U.S. cities, they said.