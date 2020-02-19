Authorities have announced the arrest of a man and woman in connection with several vehicle break-ins reported in downtown Napa last month.
Deandre Bess, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning at his Castro Valley apartment on a Napa auto burglary warrant, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said in a news release. He was taken to the Napa County jail, where he was booked on $51,000 bail.
Earlier, 23-year-old Joyce Armstrong was detained Feb. 6 on suspicion of auto burglary and conspiracy to commit auto burglary after visiting Napa Police headquarters. Armstrong, who lives at the same address as Bess, was later released after posting $10,000 bail.
Several city residents and visitors reported car burglaries in Napa’s downtown district in January, and Napa Police identified two suspects using video from surveillance cameras at parking garages, the NSIB said in its statement. Police also identified a four-door Infiniti registered in San Pablo as the car used in connection with the break-ins, according to the bureau.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Garrett Wade at 707-257-9509 or gwade@cityofnapa.org.