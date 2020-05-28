Two arrested in Napa in connection to rash of stolen checks, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An investigation into the theft of checks from at least 13 Napa residents led the arrest of two residents Wednesday, according to authorities.

Christian Viveros, 24, and Yolanda Casillas, 27, were arrested at their home in the 2300 block of Las Flores Drive after the Napa Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant, the agency announced in a news release. Both were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony theft and check fraud.

The arrest followed a string of reports from Napa city and county residents who reported having checks stolen this month, according to NSIB. Detectives carrying out the warrant found several stolen checks at the Las Flores Drive home, part of an active and illicit check-making operation, the agency said.

Thirteen people have been identified as victims of the thefts, NSIB reported.

Viveros was being held Thursday in the Napa jail on $350,000 bail for a warrant alleging assault with a deadly weapon. Casillas was released because of California's temporary suspension of bail for certain nonviolent offenses during the coronavirus pandemic, according to NSIB.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

