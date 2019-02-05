Eleven hours.
That's how much time lapsed between Miguel Angel Torres-Canchola's first arrest Monday evening and second arrest in the early hours of Tuesday morning, jail records show. By dawn Tuesday, he had been booked on suspicion of 12 misdemeanors and a felony.
An American Canyon Police Department officer first arrested Torres-Canchola, 25, at 5:15 p.m. for having methamphetamine and violating his four probation cases, according to a Napa Police Department statement. The officer booked Torres-Canchola at 5:30 p.m. and he was released at 11:45 p.m., jail records show.
Around 3:30 a.m., Napa police responded to a report of a stolen truck in the 10 block of Westwood Avenue. Officers couldn't find the truck, but did locate an unreported stolen Honda taken from the 3000 block of Browns Valley Road, according to Napa police. The Honda was crashed and still running at Browns Valley and Chelsea Avenue.
Meanwhile, in American Canyon, officers there found the stolen truck driving through the city. Torres-Canchola was the only person in the vehicle, Napa police said.
The American Canyon officer who found the truck was the same officer who had arrested Torres-Canchola earlier in his shift, Napa police said.
American Canyon police arrested him around 4 a.m. and transferred custody of Torres-Canchola to Napa police. He was booked into the jail at 4:50 a.m., where he was found to have shaved keys — a common burglary tool — and was again in violation of his four probations, police said.
Officers then learned of a hit-and-run collision farther north on Chelsea and determined the stolen Honda was responsible based on damage and tracks in the road. Napa police suspect Torres-Canchola was the driver, but could not identify him as such after checking nearby cameras.
Torres-Canchola remained in jail as of late Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.