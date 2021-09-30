Two-car crash shuts down Napa street, two taken to hospital

A Napa street was shut down Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash that left one of the cars toppled onto its side, according to police.

At 11:35 a.m., officers were sent to Soscol Avenue and Imperial Way after reports that a vehicle had rolled over, according to police Sgt. Aaron Medina. A southbound Lexus was turning left onto Imperial Way when it struck a parked BMW convertible, ending up on its side, he said.

One person in each vehicle was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, said Medina.

Imperial Way was closed as police investigated the wreck, he said. One lane of Soscol was also shut down but reopened less than an hour later.