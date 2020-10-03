Two City Council members, challenger compete to become Napa's next mayor

This November's election gives Napans a chance to select the city's first new mayor in 16 years — and with it a choice between two members of the City Council and a newcomer to elected office promising to give a voice to Napa's unheard communities.
Scott Sedgley, who is completing his second council term, and one-term Councilmember Doris Gentry are vying to replace Jill Techel, who has served four terms as Napa mayor and will not seek re-election. Joining them in the race is Gerardo Martin, a financial planner and president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who would become the city's first Latinx mayor.
Both Sedgley and Gentry declared their candidacies for the mayor's chair far in advance in early 2019, with Sedgley immediately gaining Techel's endorsement to succeed her. Martin, meanwhile, entered the race in June, after the sudden crisis of the coronavirus pandemic halted much of the Napa economy and immediately threatened the city's largely tourism-powered finances.
The mayor's seat is the only council position that will be filled by voters from across all of Napa. Under a new voting system the city created in May in response to a voting-rights petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance, the other four council seats will be tied to voting districts, where candidates must live and where only residents in those districts may cast ballots.
Scott Sedgley
The longest-tenured member of the City Council, Scott Sedgley is pointing voters toward his decades-long service in Napa – a track record he calls even more valuable as the city battles the new crises of COVID-19 and recession, along with longtime bugbears like chronically costly housing and working-class economic stress.
“It was eye-opening to a lot of us how quickly it impacted employees and the businesses that employed them,” the 68-year-old Sedgley, who was first elected to the council in 2012, said in a recent interview with the Napa Valley Register.
The sharp effects of COVID-19 on hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses have made plain Napa's need for a wider base of businesses to protect essential services during times of crisis, he said.
The key to stability is “the recovery of our economic engine – we need to send people back to work,” he said. “But then, we need to look at (creating) a stable and vibrant economy. Without that, cities are not able to provide the services their citizens rely on: police, fire, good streets. Diversification will help that.”
Sedgley added the vulnerabilities revealed by the pandemic also should prod Napa to overhaul its approach to housing, in which an already expensive market has become even more so since March as more people choose to work from home rather than San Francisco and other major cities.
“I don't know if we can ever build our way out of it, so we have to make better use of our space,” he said, supporting zoning that would allow for denser, taller housing and modifying some existing retail properties for residential use along several major streets.
Coupled with Napa's scramble to trim its finances during the pandemic has been its response to the wave of racial justice demonstrations that have swept the country since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, during an arrest by Minneapolis police in May. The local movement culminated in a council proclamation last month declaring systemic racism to be a public health crisis depriving people of color of an equal opportunity for health, housing and public safety, as well as education and employment.
“We have community groups and activists asking us how we as a community are addressing systemic social injustice,” said Sedgley. “I've seen myself as a progressive liberal trying to make decisions that are inclusive, but I realize there are populations that we've missed. … Now it's our priority to move in that direction to address those inequities, and see where we've missed the mark on inclusion.”
Toward that end, Sedgley proposed encouraging more Napans to take part in programs like Leadership Napa Valley and the Citizens Academy, which educate residents in the various roles and tasks of local government. He also supported creating city internships for younger residents of high school and college-age – part of the generation that supplied much of the leadership for the grassroots People's Collective for Change, which organized this year's anti-racism protests in Napa and entered talks with Police Chief Robert Plummer about law-enforcement reforms.
“My goal is that all communities – Latinx, people of color, everyone – feels that Napa is theirs,” he said.
Sedgley has entered the mayoral race – and the crises dominating it – not only with the experience gleaned from two council terms, but from 30 years as a Napa city firefighter and a stint on the Napa school board, helping guide residents through an earthquake, wildfires and a health crisis.
“I hope (voters) look at qualifications and experience to make a decision on this vote,” he said. “I'm ready for the job. I've been working toward this.”
Doris Gentry
As Napa endures the seventh month of a COVID-triggered economic slowdown, Doris Gentry argued that none of the city's budget woes can be properly dealt with before businesses reopen further.
“I advocate opening our businesses safely; we need to get opened up,” the 66-year-old first-term councilmember, current vice mayor and 31-year Napan told the Register. “We need to open schools safely. Opening back up is the key to our future.”
Although Napa County's placement in the “red” tier of California's four-level ranking of coronavirus spread spares it from the severest curbs on indoor business and assembly, Gentry – a former Southern California businesswoman elected to the council in 2016 – promised to push for a speedier move toward normality, if necessary pursuing waivers from state standards tying the maximum capacity of various businesses to the slowing of local infection rates.
Gentry, in particular, questioned state guidelines that have allowed many chain stores to stay open through the pandemic even as other local businesses have remained shuttered, or had to severely curb the number of visitors. As an example, she pointed to the extended shutdown of the Napa Bowl and similar alleys despite the phased reopening of other businesses.
“They could open up every other lane and have 20-foot separation between families,” said Gentry, who in April supported Quent and Linda Cordair's reopening of their downtown art gallery in violation of city restrictions. “They can open the bar and restaurant and operate safely. How can you tell me it's OK for Walmart to be open and Napa Bowl can't be open? We need to get our locals back to work and our local businesses open.”
Since moving to Napa, Gentry has become known in the community as a foster mother to dozens of youths, as well as an organizer of the city's Fourth of July parade and advocate of efforts to fight sex trafficking.
But both before and during her City Council term, controversy has periodically followed her – sometimes attracting opponents alleging insensitivity to minority groups.
A 2010 video shot while Gentry was running for a state Assembly seat as a Republican appears to show her disparagingly comparing the majority-Latinx community of Roseland, in Sonoma County, to Vallejo, telling an audience “I drove around there one time, but it was daylight.”
“When I said that, at that time, it was a true statement that it was not a safe neighborhood,” she told the Register about the remark. “It's being pulled out of context, something I said years ago and comparing it to what I'd say today.”
While not opposing the rights of those who protested in May and June against police brutality and racial intolerance, Gentry declared that tolerating such mass gatherings for demonstrations implies also tolerating more city activity in general – as well as those who campaign for it.
“Not only did the people marching proclaim their civil rights to march, they cost my city money in the police who had to escort them, because police had to hold off cars while people lay down in the street,” she said. “They cost my city money because restaurants (on the protest route) had diners who got up and left. How do you say 'Bad!' to Quent and Linda, and then say (to protesters) 'Oh, these sweet children'? I'm not saying they shouldn't be allowed to protest. I'm saying that defiance is defiance, and if it's OK for one it's OK for the other.”
Gentry, meanwhile, joined in a unanimous council vote supporting Napa's declaration of racism as a threat to public health. “It's a good thing that our city wants to be respectful to all residents who live and visit Napa – I have no problem with that at all,” she said of the resolution.
At least two Facebook groups have formed this year to oppose her mayoral campaign, Stop Napa Hate and Bye Bye Doris Gentry – but the target of those platforms declared herself unfazed.
“People who know me personally have left those pages, called me up and asked for yard signs,” she said. “Forty or 50 people have asked for signs after going on those pages, saying 'I know you, and that's not the person I know.'”
Gerardo Martin
Gerardo Martin, a St. Helena native who has lived in Napa since 1993, observed the first signs of coronavirus-fed economic stress from his perch early this year as a local financial planner at Waddell & Reed Inc. – not yet knowing the unfolding crisis would boost him into the mayoral race.
Even as death tolls began to mount worldwide and large swaths of the economy in Napa and elsewhere closed down due to shelter-at-home orders, “I kept thinking this was going to pass,” he recalled. “And as it didn't pass, I looked locally at the city and how things were unfolding here – (hotel room tax) way down, a $20 million deficit next year – and I started talking to people and saying 'These are the two people running for mayor, and I don't think they can do it – do we have anybody else who can do this?' And my friends said, 'You should do it.' That's why I decided to throw my hat into the ring.”
“The most important thing is that I'm a fiscally responsible person who has done financial planning for many clients, from retirement to home buying to reaching college,” said Martin, 52. “Right now it's different and we need to create a new normal. We have to take a look at every single thing that's being spent. With a fresh set of eyes, I can see differently.”
The changes Martin hopes to inject into Napa government are not only fiscal but social, Martin said during a Register interview.
“I'm going to be a mayor for everyone, and I'm going to hear everybody's voice,” he said, referring both to Napa's Spanish-speaking population and those who struggle to get by on their pay from agriculture, tourism and service jobs.
Serving a wider community demands refocusing city policy on the needs of families as well as visitors, said Martin – by fostering the creation of both affordable housing and industries with higher-paying jobs.
“We have a lot of families sending kids off to college who feel they'll never be able to come back to Napa because it's too expensive,” he said. “So we have to come up with workforce housing; we have to make it a priority because we can't afford to lose any more families to other counties and other cities.”
Martin's participation in business and community circles extends back more than a decade, including presidencies at the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the 2012 launch of the Napa County Latino Leaders Roundtable – roles he said have prepared him to call for a greater voice for minorities and the underprivileged.
Martin strongly supported Napa's Sept. 15 resolution pledging to identify systemic racism in city housing, employment and other programs. The move also includes multi-year training program for workers covering racial equality, implicit bias, cultural awareness, LGBTQ rights and gender identity.
“It goes across the board; we have to look at everything – housing discrimination, the hiring process at Napa Fire and Napa Police and the city level,” he said. “We have to see what things we can do better; we have to do better. As mayor, I will make sure we will pursue anything we have to do to make Napa a better place.”
Better communication and awareness of Napa's underprivileged, he added, will protect the city from steps like a sales-tax increase proposal the council shelved in July, after commissioning a study to gauge its level of support among residents.
“We spent money we shouldn't have spent on survey to see if that was in fact what people thought,” he said of the plan. “The pandemic is hardest for working families, and then you want to tax the poorest?"
