Two City Council members, challenger compete to become Napa's next mayor

“The most important thing is that I'm a fiscally responsible person who has done financial planning for many clients, from retirement to home buying to reaching college,” said Martin, 52. “Right now it's different and we need to create a new normal. We have to take a look at every single thing that's being spent. With a fresh set of eyes, I can see differently.”

The changes Martin hopes to inject into Napa government are not only fiscal but social, Martin said during a Register interview.

“I'm going to be a mayor for everyone, and I'm going to hear everybody's voice,” he said, referring both to Napa's Spanish-speaking population and those who struggle to get by on their pay from agriculture, tourism and service jobs.

Serving a wider community demands refocusing city policy on the needs of families as well as visitors, said Martin – by fostering the creation of both affordable housing and industries with higher-paying jobs.

“We have a lot of families sending kids off to college who feel they'll never be able to come back to Napa because it's too expensive,” he said. “So we have to come up with workforce housing; we have to make it a priority because we can't afford to lose any more families to other counties and other cities.”