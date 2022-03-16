Two crashes in 55 minutes ensnare seven drivers on south Napa’s Highway 12

On Tuesday, Jameson Canyon Road was the scene of a pair of multi-vehicle wrecks less than an hour apart.
Three drivers were involved in a crash at 11:40 a.m. on the roadway, also known as Highway 12, near South Kelly Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second wreck occurred at 12:35 p.m. at Jameson Canyon’s intersection at Highway 29 and swept up another four motorists, CHP reported in a news release. No major injuries were reported.
During the first crash, a 2020 Dodge Journey, driven by 41-year-old Vallejo man, was headed north on South Kelly when it drove through a red light, according to the highway patrol. The Dodge entered the path of two vehicles on westbound Jameson Canyon – a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup and a 2020 Audi TT – and the impact caused the Dodge to overturn into an industrial park at the intersection’s northwest corner.
All three drivers suffered minor injuries and declined medical aid, as did a passenger in the Audi, according to CHP.
Less than an hour later, a 36-year-old Woodland man driving a 2011 Nissan Rogue on westbound Jameson Canyon approached vehicles that had stopped at the Highway 29 crossing, the highway patrol reported. Approaching the traffic stoppage at an unsafe speed, the Nissan’s driver rear-ended and sideswiped three other westbound vehicles, according to CHP.
Two of the other motorists, a 61-year-old Rio Vista man and a 36-year-old Vacaville man, suffered minor injuries in the wreck and were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the highway patrol said.
No arrests resulted from either crash on Tuesday.
