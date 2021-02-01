Two downtown landmarks, Thea Witsil and Wildcat, bid goodbye to Napa

“It was a hard but fast decision that we had to make,” said Witsil. They knew they’d have to leave Napa, but where would they move?

“We looked from Spokane to Bakersfield and at the end of the day we needed to be close enough to friends and family in the Napa community,” they decided. However, they did not want to live in a fire zone, said Witsil, which eliminated many parts of the state.

But Fresno? Yep, it’s a surprise to even them. Before this, “If you had said Fresno, I’d say you were crazy,” admitted Witsil. “Not a place I’ve spent much time.” They know no one in Fresno.

However, after visiting dozens of other communities where they might relocate, they zeroed in on the city, which is about 3.5 hours from Napa.

“We kind of fell in love with it, and started talking to people in the community and getting pretty excited about living here.”

“And you just get way more bang for your buck here,” said Witsil. In October, the couple sold their Napa home, where they’d lived for 28 years.

Their new home in Fresno would sell for about $1 million in Napa, she said. In Fresno, it was closer to $400,000.