Two downtown landmarks, Thea Witsil and Wildcat, bid goodbye to Napa

Thea Witsil, Napa small business owner, music promoter, downtown booster, vintage aficionado, scooter rider and one of the city’s coolest cats, has said goodbye to Napa.
This longtime Napan, who owns Wildcat Vintage Clothing, just moved to Fresno, or as she likes to tell people: “the beautiful, arid, tropic isle of St. Fresno.”
Wildcat, which had been located in downtown Napa for 20-plus years, will continue as an online business, said Witstil. She may even open a brick and mortar store in the future.
Witsil and her husband Bruce Wilson, a retired Vallejo high school teacher, moved to Fresno on Jan. 23.
“It’s all been very surreal,” said Wistil. “I never in a million years thought I’d be doing this during a pandemic.”
The move was strictly for financial reasons, said Witsil.
“We were just struggling,” she said. Wilson retired in June “and we’re on a fixed income,” she said.
While Witsil has been dedicated to Wildcat, the business has been running in the red, she said. In fact, she’s been struggling since the 2014 earthquake forced her to move out of the shop’s original home on First Street. “I was still paying off debt from that,” she admitted.
After the quake, she was closed for more than a year before moving in and out of a succession of storefronts in and around downtown.
“It was a hard but fast decision that we had to make,” said Witsil. They knew they’d have to leave Napa, but where would they move?
“We looked from Spokane to Bakersfield and at the end of the day we needed to be close enough to friends and family in the Napa community,” they decided. However, they did not want to live in a fire zone, said Witsil, which eliminated many parts of the state.
But Fresno? Yep, it’s a surprise to even them. Before this, “If you had said Fresno, I’d say you were crazy,” admitted Witsil. “Not a place I’ve spent much time.” They know no one in Fresno.
However, after visiting dozens of other communities where they might relocate, they zeroed in on the city, which is about 3.5 hours from Napa.
“We kind of fell in love with it, and started talking to people in the community and getting pretty excited about living here.”
“And you just get way more bang for your buck here,” said Witsil. In October, the couple sold their Napa home, where they’d lived for 28 years.
Their new home in Fresno would sell for about $1 million in Napa, she said. In Fresno, it was closer to $400,000.
“We bought a 1957 mid-century ranch-style time capsule,” she said. “It’s just so awesome. It’s got a built-in bar. It’s got all the bells and whistles. We’re going to have so much fun fixing it up.”
The two originally came to Napa Valley from Berkeley in 1980 to work in the restaurant industry.
“We drove up here and fell in love with the valley,” Witsil recalled.
At first they lived in Yountville and worked restaurant jobs, but that didn’t last. “We were doing catering and burning the candle at both ends. And raising three boys.”
Wilson decided to go back to school and become a teacher.
Witsil woke up one morning with a brainstorm: “I’m going to open a vintage clothing store.”
And Wildcat was born.
The store quickly found diehard fans. On the second story of her first location, Witsil hosted art shows, movies and other gatherings. She invited bands to play outside on the sidewalk.
She always knew that downtown Napa had big potential, said Witsil.
When she first moved to the valley, “There was food and wine but very little arts and culture and certainly nothing edgy. Wildcat brought a little bit of that edgy aesthetic to downtown Napa,” said Witsil.
“I knew that people would hop on board and it happened. I took a chance but I believed in it from the get-go. Napa has always felt like it was a petri dish of possibility.”
Over the years, Witsil became active in the community, especially with event and music planning. She was a key founder of Napa’s Porchfest music event. She was involved with the first BottleRock. She could often be seen riding her signature scooter around town. If it was fun, Witsil was there.
Through recessions, fires, earthquakes and more, she stuck with downtown. Unfortunately, COVID-19 proved to be too much, said Witsil.
She’d just reopened Wildcat at a new location on Coombs Street in early 2020 when the first stay-at-home order was issued. Wildcat had only been open for 40 days, recalled Witsil. Four months went by, then Witsil and Wilson decided they couldn’t go on in Napa.
“I was so looking forward to investing in Coombs Street and making it work, but, “I didn’t see any way out.”
Just because they’ve moved to Fresno doesn’t mean Napa has seen the last of Witsil and Wilson. For one thing, their sons and granddaughters still live in Napa.
“We’re super sad about leaving Napa,” said Witsil. “I can go on and on about how amazing that community has been. And we want to continue to be a part of it in some way; we just don’t know what that looks like yet.”
As to knowing no one in Fresno, Witsil said that’s only temporary.
“We’re excited to connect,” she said. “You gotta step into it. We’re not going to be hermits, that’s for sure.”
Watch now: Millions of Americans moved during the pandemic:
Photos: Witsil and Wildcat: over the years
