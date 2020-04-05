Two eateries press on at Napa outlet mall shut down by coronavirus

Daily business was not much more than a third the usual level, yet Saunders and Blanc counted themselves more fortunate than many other shop owners – particularly with almost no other stores able to drive visitors their way. “It’s very humbling to us how many people have come to the outlets, just to see us and support us,” said Blanc.

Since a shelter-at-home order by Gov. Gavin Newsom took force March 20 – the most drastic step taken to combat a virus that as of Saturday had infected more than 13,000 Californians and killed at least 319, including two Napa County residents – businesses deemed non-essential have been required to close their doors. The directive immediately shut down the array of clothing, footwear and apparel sellers that call Napa Premium Outlets home, leaving open only food sellers exempted from the shutdown – and only for carryout and delivery.

Inside the outlet mall’s small food court, a solitary booth remained open: Hunan China Express, where a woman served out the occasional combination plate in front of dozens of chairs stacked atop tables. A few paces to the left was the bare butcher-block counter and darkened refrigerator case of Napa Farms, with no trace of the chicken pesto sandwiches and quinoa bites listed on its menu board.