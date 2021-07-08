Two hospitalized after crash on Highway 29 near Calistoga

A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning outside Calistoga injured two occupants and blocked Highway 29 for an hour and a half, according to Cal Fire.
The crash occurred near the intersection with Dunaweal Lane, according to a Facebook post by Cal Fire/Napa County Fire. Traffic was blocked on the highway starting at about 6:34 a.m., the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.
Two people were taken from the crash scene to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Cal Fire reported.
Highway 29 reopened at 8:04 a.m.
