Two hospitalized after crash on Silverado Trail near Napa

Two motorists were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a collision on the Silverado Trail northeast of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 7:55 a.m. at Silverado's intersection with Hardman Avenue, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP's Napa station.
Austen Wakin, 23, of American Canyon, who was driving a 1995 Acura Legend, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, Renspurger said. Also transported to the Queen with moderate injuries was 71-year-old Krystyna Wulff of Napa, who was at the wheel of a 2013 Toyota Highlander.
Silverado was closed in both directions to clear the vehicles and investigate the crash, but later reopened, according to Renspurger. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JULY 11: Napa man was arrested after a vehicle crash injured his 10-year-old son, according to police.
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
MAY 21: Napa Police announced the arrest of a former hotel employee in connection with several months of fraudulent purchases using stolen cre…
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website.
MAY 23 -- An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
MAY 2: At least three cars and one house were struck by gunfire , Napa Police reported.
MAY 29: American Canyon Police used a patrol dog to stop a man who used an ax to try to force his way into a neighbor's house, according to th…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
