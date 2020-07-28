Two hospitalized after crash on Silverado Trail near Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two motorists were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a collision on the Silverado Trail northeast of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 7:55 a.m. at Silverado's intersection with Hardman Avenue, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP's Napa station.

Austen Wakin, 23, of American Canyon, who was driving a 1995 Acura Legend, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, Renspurger said. Also transported to the Queen with moderate injuries was 71-year-old Krystyna Wulff of Napa, who was at the wheel of a 2013 Toyota Highlander.

Silverado was closed in both directions to clear the vehicles and investigate the crash, but later reopened, according to Renspurger. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

