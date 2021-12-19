Two hospitalized after fire erupts in Napa mobile home

A fire broke out inside a mobile home in a Napa senior community Sunday morning, injuring two people inside, according to Napa Fire.
At about 9 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze inside the Napa Valley Manor at 770 Lincoln Ave. just west of Soscol Avenue, according to Battalion Chief Christopher Gilbert. Seven engines were sent to the site, a collection of mobile homes, and fire crews ran a hose from Lincoln to the far end of a driveway where flames were shooting out of a manufactured home.
“I heard the fire engine sirens,” said Laura Mize, a resident. “They were hightailing it, and they hit the speed bumps so hard I felt it in my house. It was scary I was hoping the people inside were OK, but man, it was fast.”
The first Napa Fire unit to arrive saw heavy smoke billowing out of the mobile home, and firefighters were told three people were inside, Gilbert said. Two males in the home suffered smoke inhalation and were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The reported third person had not been found as of 9:45 a.m., according to Gilbert.
Fire crews remained at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. hosing down remnants of the blaze, which burned through parts of the mobile home’s siding.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Sunday morning.
