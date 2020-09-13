Two hospitalized after stabbing incident at Safeway in American Canyon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were hospitalized with stab wounds after a fight at the American Canyon Safeway, according to police.

The fight closed the market at 103 W. American Canyon Road due to police activity early Sunday evening.

At about 5:40 p.m., officers were sent to the Safeway after reports of a disturbance and a customer harassing other patrons, police said in a news release. As police responded, the incident escalated to a physical fight.

Officers identified the two people involved in the fight and noted that both had stab wounds. Police performed first aid before paramedics arrived to take over medical care.

Both suspects were handcuffed and later taken to hospitals, one to Kaiser hospital in Vallejo and the other to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said. Both were listed in stable condition.

Detectives were continuing the investigation as of 8 p.m. Sunday. Any eyewitnesses who have not yet been interviewed are asked to contact American Canyon Police at 707-253-4451.