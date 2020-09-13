 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two hospitalized after stabbing incident at Safeway in American Canyon

Two hospitalized after stabbing incident at Safeway in American Canyon

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were hospitalized with stab wounds after a fight at the American Canyon Safeway, according to police.

The fight closed the market at 103 W. American Canyon Road due to police activity early Sunday evening.

At about 5:40 p.m., officers were sent to the Safeway after reports of a disturbance and a customer harassing other patrons, police said in a news release. As police responded, the incident escalated to a physical fight.

Officers identified the two people involved in the fight and noted that both had stab wounds. Police performed first aid before paramedics arrived to take over medical care.

Both suspects were handcuffed and later taken to hospitals, one to Kaiser hospital in Vallejo and the other to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said. Both were listed in stable condition.

Detectives were continuing the investigation as of 8 p.m. Sunday. Any eyewitnesses who have not yet been interviewed are asked to contact American Canyon Police at 707-253-4451.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News