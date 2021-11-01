Two injured in Napa County crash involving motorcycle and car, CHP reports

Two Napa residents riding a motorcycle were hospitalized, one with major injuries, after a two-vehicle crash northeast of Yountville Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Steven Bamford, 64, and 67-year-old Donna Bamford were on a Harley-Davidson Road Glide that was involved in a wreck along with a 2017 Tesla Model S sedan on the Silverado Trail south of Yountville Cross Road, CHP said in a news release. Steven Bamford was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what CHP described as major injuries, and Donna Bamford suffered moderate injuries and also was taken to the Napa hospital.

The crash occurred at 2:27 p.m. after Melanie Navarro Torres, a 20-year-old Reno, Nevada resident driving the Tesla, slowed down in the northbound lane of Silverado and pulled to a stop on the east shoulder, according to the highway patrol. The Harley was approaching in the northbound lane when Navarro Torres pulled out of the shoulder, intending to U-turn but failing to yield to the motorbike, CHP said in its statement.

Realizing a collision was imminent, Steven Bamford laid his motorcycle onto its left side. He and Donna Bamford were thrown from the Harley, which continued to slide down the pavement until it struck the Tesla’s left side, according to CHP.

Navarro Torres, the driver of the Tesla, was not injured in the wreck, according to the CHP statement.