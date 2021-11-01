 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two injured in Napa County crash involving motorcycle and car, CHP reports

  • Updated

Two Napa residents riding a motorcycle were hospitalized, one with major injuries, after a two-vehicle crash northeast of Yountville Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Steven Bamford, 64, and 67-year-old Donna Bamford were on a Harley-Davidson Road Glide that was involved in a wreck along with a 2017 Tesla Model S sedan on the Silverado Trail south of Yountville Cross Road, CHP said in a news release. Steven Bamford was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what CHP described as major injuries, and Donna Bamford suffered moderate injuries and also was taken to the Napa hospital.

The crash occurred at 2:27 p.m. after Melanie Navarro Torres, a 20-year-old Reno, Nevada resident driving the Tesla, slowed down in the northbound lane of Silverado and pulled to a stop on the east shoulder, according to the highway patrol. The Harley was approaching in the northbound lane when Navarro Torres pulled out of the shoulder, intending to U-turn but failing to yield to the motorbike, CHP said in its statement.

Realizing a collision was imminent, Steven Bamford laid his motorcycle onto its left side. He and Donna Bamford were thrown from the Harley, which continued to slide down the pavement until it struck the Tesla’s left side, according to CHP.

People are also reading…

Navarro Torres, the driver of the Tesla, was not injured in the wreck, according to the CHP statement.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Trump officially running in 2024?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News