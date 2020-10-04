 Skip to main content
Two injured when SUV overturns on Highway 29 in south Napa

Two injured when SUV overturns on Highway 29 in south Napa

Two people were injured, one seriously, in the roll-over crash of a sport-utility vehicle in south Napa early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at 2:20 a.m. on northbound Highway 29 south of the Highway 221 intersection, CHP said in a news release. The passenger, 19-year-old Catalina Matilde Tinco of Sonoma, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what the highway patrol described as major injuries.

Camron Dallas Kizer, a 21-year-old Sonoma man at the wheel of the 2006 Dodge Durango, sustained minor injuries and also was taken to the Queen, according to CHP.

The SUV drove into a Caltrans construction closure and up a dirt embankment on the right shoulder of Highway 29, causing the Dodge to flip onto its roof, according to CHP, which said alcohol was a factor in the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

