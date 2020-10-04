Two injured when SUV overturns on Highway 29 in south Napa

Two people were injured, one seriously, in the roll-over crash of a sport-utility vehicle in south Napa early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred at 2:20 a.m. on northbound Highway 29 south of the Highway 221 intersection, CHP said in a news release. The passenger, 19-year-old Catalina Matilde Tinco of Sonoma, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what the highway patrol described as major injuries.
Camron Dallas Kizer, a 21-year-old Sonoma man at the wheel of the 2006 Dodge Durango, sustained minor injuries and also was taken to the Queen, according to CHP.
The SUV drove into a Caltrans construction closure and up a dirt embankment on the right shoulder of Highway 29, causing the Dodge to flip onto its roof, according to CHP, which said alcohol was a factor in the wreck.
The crash remains under investigation.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
SEPT. 11: Napa Police located the man in a field on the west side of the Napa Valley Expo where he brandished a knife at officers and threaten…
SEPT. 8: Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau reported arresting a 24-year-old Napa man and a St. Helena juvenile for allege…
SEPT. 1: Napa Police are investigating a shooting in south Napa that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin.
AUG. 30: Employees at American Canyon's Walmart called police to say that three shoplifters had used force on store workers who tried to stop …
AUG. 20: When police were called to make a welfare check on a child in a vehicle at Napa Premium Outlets, they reported finding an unattended …
AUG 8: A family dispute escalated into a pepper-spraying incident and the arrest of an American Canyon couple, according to police.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website, the Sheriff's…
JUNE 29: Three shoppers at Napa Premium Outlets were arrested for suspected shoplifting, with evidence that suggested thefts at other outlet c…
JULY 2: Napa Police arrested a 67-year-old man on possible child pornography charges after serving a search warrant on his home.
JULY 2: A Napa resident was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery of a man who went to rural address to buy a car, the Napa County …
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.