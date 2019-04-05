Two local men were arrested Thursday after officers found packages of cocaine and methamphetamine in a Napa home, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said.
Bureau detectives and Napa County Probation Department officers headed to the 2000 block of Kaywoodie Street in Napa on Tuesday to perform a probation search on 18-year-old Anthony Perez-Garcia at his home, according to a press release sent Friday by NSIB.
Officers found 19-year-old Jefferson Sosa-Aguilar, who is originally from Richmond, but was staying with Perez-Garcia, NSIB wrote.
Officers searched Perez-Garcia's bedroom and found packages of meth and cocaine, and a 9 m.m. handgun magazine, NSIB wrote. He has previously been convicted for a felony and is prohibited from possessing the magazine, according to NSIB.
Both men were arrested and booked into Napa County jail around 3 p.m., jail records show.
Perez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of four felonies related to possessing meth and cocaine for sale, prohibited possession of the handgun magazine and violating probation, jail records show.
Sosa-Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to possessing meth and cocaine for sale, jail records show.
Anyone with tips about drug or human trafficking in Napa County is asked to call NSIB at 707-253-4458. Callers may remain confidential or anonymous.