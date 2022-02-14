Two more COVID-19 deaths belatedly reported in Napa County, bringing death total to 125

Napa County on Monday announced it has confirmed the deaths from the coronavirus of two more residents, weeks after their passing. The latest update brings to 125 the number of people in the county, including five non-residents, to have lost their lives to COVID-19 during the two years of the pandemic’s spread through the U.S.

The latest deaths reported by the county were of male Napa city residents in their 70s, neither of them vaccinated, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum. One man died Dec. 29 at an unknown location and the other died Jan. 16 within the county.

Napa County did not post a daily update on new COVID-19 cases Monday due to a technical problem that blocked the county’s access to a California disease reporting database, Greenbaum said.

The county’s latest weekly update for the seven days ending Thursday listed 1,379 new cases, only a 1% drop in COVID-19 positive tests from the previous week. However, county officials described that figure not as the result of a leveling-off of a wintertime infection surge but the product of significant data reporting delays. Old cases still being processed accounted for the majority of last week’s case count, with the true number of new infections estimated at 350.

A Napa city woman in her 90s who died Feb. 7 is the county’s most recent fatality linked to COVID-19, the county reported earlier.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

