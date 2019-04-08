Two men were taken to a local hospital after their motorcycles crashed near Lake Hennessey, northeast of Rutherford, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Ghassan Yaser, 31, of Sacramento and 26-year-old Devonta Banks of Pittsburg were riding separate motorbikes on eastbound Highway 128 west of Chiles Pope Valley Road when, at 11:45 a.m., their bikes struck the mountain side of the roadway, Officer Vincent Pompliano said in a news release.
Yaser, who was riding a 2006 Suzuki, and Banks, who was riding a 2008 Kawasaki, apparently were traveling at high speed and failed to negotiate a curve before crashing, according to Pompliano, who said alcohol was not a factor in either wreck.
Yaser suffered major facial injuries and was flown by helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, while Banks was taken to the Queen by ambulance with moderate injuries, according to CHP.