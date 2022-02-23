‘Two’ much fun: Yountville marks unique date with tutu-clad stroll

YOUNTVILLE — On a date filled with more twos than any other in this century, more than 30 people gathered in Yountville for a playful – and wearable – tribute to the unique date.

A group of women, men, children and at least one dog strolled downtown Washington Street in frilly tutus Tuesday for the town’s Tutu Walk, a celebration of Feb. 22, 2022 – otherwise known as 2/22/22.

Led by a conductor holding aloft a wireless speaker blasting Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration,” the merry marchers – some waving their arms in a half-dancing, half-swaying motion as they walked – strolled past residents, tourists and drivers, their gaiety and their red, blue, yellow and green accouterments adding a dash of color to a drizzly, blustery afternoon.

While Tuesday was no federal holiday or otherwise a standout on the calendar, it will stand out as the most deuce-filled date in the 21st century – reason enough for Yountville’s recreation supervisor to plan an offbeat celebration.

“I like to create moments for people to cherish, and I wanted to make sure that for years to come, they’d remember what they did on 2/22/22, since it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said Jennifer Carvalho of the town’s Parks and Recreation department, who planned the Tutu Walk over the past month and a half. “There’ll never be this day again!”

The arrival of raw and wet weather – including a brief spate of small hail south of town – nearly threw a wrench into Yountville’s celebration, but the rains held off long enough for tutu-wearing participants to stroll from the Community Center south to Ranch Market Too and back. Awaiting the guests was a courtyard reception – which began at about 2:22 p.m. – that was stocked with home-baked treats, including cookies tipped with the No. 2 in pink icing or shaped like two raised fingers.

If 2/22/22 was a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, it remained one to be embraced with humor by marchers like Chris Freeman, who swung her arms to a succession of pop songs at the front of the line.

“There’s so many twos – and also it’s Tuesday,” said Freeman, a Napan who teaches Zumba and chair yoga at the Community Center. “I guess I’ve been anticipating it for a while.”

“We just saw it in a newsletter from the wine industry,” added Valaree Martinez, who came up from Napa to march with her 5-year-old daughter Ray Lee and make the walk in two tutus, a red one around her left thigh and a pink one on the right. “That’s a funny coincidence – I thought, ‘Oh, let go and do that!'”

The Yountville walk was one of at least two Napa County events created to celebrate the unique appearance of five twos in the date. In Napa, Alta Heights Elementary School staged a “Twos-day” that featured gold-colored No. 2 balloons, clothing bearing the number, and student activities that included 22 jumping jacks and 22 seconds’ worth of running, cheering or even silence.

Tutu wearing also highlighted other celebrations of 2/22/22 scattered across the U.S. on Tuesday, according to media reports, including events in Santa Cruz; Portland, Oregon; Spokane, Washington; Ketchikan, Alaska; and Vail, Colorado.

