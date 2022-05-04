Two Napa County crashes result in injuries, CHP says

Two drivers were hospitalized after vehicle wrecks in rural Napa County about an hour apart Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At 6:42 a.m., a 52-year-old Vacaville man was driving a Honda Accord on Highway 128 west of Wragg Canyon Road when the car struck a hillside embankment, CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson said in an email. The driver suffered minor injuries, and an American Medical Response ambulance took him to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Later, at 7:40 a.m., a 57-year-old Angwin man was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup on Deer Park Road west of Sunnyside Road when the truck left the roadway at a curve and dropped about 50 feet down an embankment, according to Paulson. A Cal Fire crew assisted the driver back up the embankment, and he was taken by ambulance to the Queen with moderate injuries.

Deer Park Road was blocked during the recovery of the driver and the truck, Paulson said.

The Monday incidents follow three crashes in Napa County over the weekend, including two less than an hour apart late Friday afternoon on Highway 29 in south Napa. Five people in all were injured in those wrecks, which occurred Friday and Saturday.

