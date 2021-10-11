Two Napa County supervisors to attend Germany wine confab — virtually

Two Napa County supervisors usually travel each year to a foreign country for the Great Wine Capitals Global Network conference, but this year there’s a twist.

Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Ryan Gregory will be participating in the conference to be held from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29 in Mainz, Germany. But instead of flying to the Rhineland for meetings and winery tours, they’ll stay in Napa Valley and use their computers.

Chalk it up to Delta variant pandemic precautions and opportunities offered by modern technology. What is usually a marriage of business and pleasure on the taxpayer’s dime will be one more Zoom meeting.

“We’re going to miss out on a couple of things,” Pedroza said on Monday. “We’re going to participate as much as we can virtually.”

Meanwhile, the conference will proceed as a live event in Germany, for those who choose to go there.

Virtual attendance could lend itself to such conference sessions as the “think tank” on innovative ideas for wine tourism after COVID-19 and the effects of climate change on viticulture. The same is true of the executive committee working session.