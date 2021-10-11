 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Napa County supervisors to attend Germany wine confab — virtually
alert top story
Local Government

Two Napa County supervisors to attend Germany wine confab — virtually

{{featured_button_text}}
Great Wine Capitals logo

Great Wine Capitals is a network of 10 wine regions globally.

Two Napa County supervisors usually travel each year to a foreign country for the Great Wine Capitals Global Network conference, but this year there’s a twist.

Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Ryan Gregory will be participating in the conference to be held from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29 in Mainz, Germany. But instead of flying to the Rhineland for meetings and winery tours, they’ll stay in Napa Valley and use their computers.

Chalk it up to Delta variant pandemic precautions and opportunities offered by modern technology. What is usually a marriage of business and pleasure on the taxpayer’s dime will be one more Zoom meeting.

“We’re going to miss out on a couple of things,” Pedroza said on Monday. “We’re going to participate as much as we can virtually.”

Meanwhile, the conference will proceed as a live event in Germany, for those who choose to go there.

Virtual attendance could lend itself to such conference sessions as the “think tank” on innovative ideas for wine tourism after COVID-19 and the effects of climate change on viticulture. The same is true of the executive committee working session.

But the boat trip on the Rhine River to a world heritage site, wine tasting at the Chateau Schembs and the international gala closing ceremony don’t translate to computer participation. Those are some of the events listed in the conference program.

That gala as described in the program includes an “exclusive three-course meal." It is to take place in the ornate Electoral Palace, where the Archbishop of Mainz lived during the latter part of the Holy Roman Empire.

Besides San Francisco/Napa Valley, the Great Wine Capitals are Adelaide, South Australia; Bilbao/Rioja, Spain; Lausanne, Switzerland; Mainz/Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile and Verona, Italy. Each year, one hosts the annual conference.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Napa County usually sends two county supervisors and the county agricultural commissioner as the government representatives. The county in 2020 allotted a total of $17,500 for travel and conference expenses for the three.

This year, the county doesn't need to allot money for the conference. There is no fee for virtual attendance.

County officials have long said the Great Wine Capitals conference is no mere junket but has tangible benefits. One example they give is how contacts made at the conference helped the county in 2009 respond to an outbreak of the vineyard-maiming European grapevine moth.

Pedroza on Monday said a drawback with the virtual participation this year is not experiencing the community and not having in-person meetings.

Napa County last made a trip to the Great Wine Capitals conference in 2019, when Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht traveled to Bordeaux, France.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to learn about the competition,” Dillon said after returning.

The 2020 conference was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. County supervisors also didn’t attend the 2017 conference in Chile because Napa County was dealing with Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns wildfire recovery.

Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley typically send representatives as well, but not at taxpayers’ expense. Pedroza said the entire Napa County contingent is attending virtually this year.

It remains to be seen whether the Napa contingent will be attending next year’s Great Wine Capitals conference live. That event is to be held in Mendoza, Argentina.

According to Harvard Medical School’s division of sleep medicine healthy sleepers typically take 15 minutes to fall asleep.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News