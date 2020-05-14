Two Napa men face attempted murder allegations linked to hammer attack in January

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrests of two men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a hammer attack that left a victim hospitalized with brain and skull injuries.

Deputies arrested Vance Ajee Williams, 26, early Tuesday morning and Justin Reed Conlon, 34, Wednesday afternoon, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford. The men, both Napa residents, were booked into the Napa County jail without bail on warrants alleging attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Williams and Reed were detained in connection with a January incident that also resulted in an attempted murder charge against 20-year-old Uziel Alejandro Gonzalez of Napa, who was arrested by deputies shortly afterward on Jan. 25. Gonzalez remains held without bail in the Napa jail.

A criminal complaint filed by the Sheriff's Office states that Gonzalez and two other men entered a home occupied by Thomas Richard Wilson to ask him for money, before Gonzalez struck Wilson with a hammer and then fled with the others.

Wilson was taken to a hospital for a fractured skull and brain swelling according to the Feb. 7 complaint.