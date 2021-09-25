Two Napa wineries clean up use permit violations

“The market’s changed and the needs changed for small wineries,” Clark said.

Last week, Ehlers Estate winery near St. Helena came to the county Planning Commission. It too wanted code compliance issues cleaned up, plus some further expansions.

Ehlers Estate had approval for 25,000 gallons of annual production, eight full-time employees and up to 11 tasting room visitors a week.

Instead, it has up to 29,000 gallons of annual production, 12 full-time and two part-time employees and up to 300 tasting room visitors a week.

The winery asked for several changes beyond remedying the code violations. Among them was going to 35,000 gallons annual production and up to 400 tasting room visitors a week.

On the visitor front, the commission was willing to recognize what is already happening at the winery. But it didn’t want to go beyond that.

“I believe this system was created for people to come into compliance, not come into compliance and ask for more in the midst of it,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.

The commission was willing to do such things as expand wine production to 35,000 gallons annually. Whitmer said wine production is a primary agricultural use on the property.