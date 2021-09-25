Two Napa wineries clean up use permit violations

Amizetta Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery are the latest wineries to rectify use permit violations with Napa County.
The case involving Amizetta winery came up on Wednesday. The amount of wine production and visitors involved was low enough that the hearing took place before the county Zoning Administrator.
Amizetta winery near St. Helena was approved in 1984 for 12,000 gallons of production, no tasting visitors and three full-time employees.
Instead, it has 15,600 gallons of annual production, up to 240 visitors a week and four full-time and four part-time employees. The winery stepped forward under the county’s voluntary code compliance program to try to fix things.
“I really appreciate your willingness to bring your project into compliance,” Zoning Administrator Brian Bordona said.
Amizetta winery also asked for expansions beyond the code issues. Among them was increasing wine production to 20,000 gallons annually, decreasing weekly visitation to 210 a week but adding 10 annual marketing events with a total of 170 guests and building a new hospitality building.
Bordona granted the requests.
Perry Clark of the winery said his parents came to the property in 1979, when it had a small hunting cabin. It’s been a small family operation for 40 years.
“The market’s changed and the needs changed for small wineries,” Clark said.
Last week, Ehlers Estate winery near St. Helena came to the county Planning Commission. It too wanted code compliance issues cleaned up, plus some further expansions.
Ehlers Estate had approval for 25,000 gallons of annual production, eight full-time employees and up to 11 tasting room visitors a week.
Instead, it has up to 29,000 gallons of annual production, 12 full-time and two part-time employees and up to 300 tasting room visitors a week.
The winery asked for several changes beyond remedying the code violations. Among them was going to 35,000 gallons annual production and up to 400 tasting room visitors a week.
On the visitor front, the commission was willing to recognize what is already happening at the winery. But it didn’t want to go beyond that.
“I believe this system was created for people to come into compliance, not come into compliance and ask for more in the midst of it,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.
The commission was willing to do such things as expand wine production to 35,000 gallons annually. Whitmer said wine production is a primary agricultural use on the property.
Attorney Scott Greenwood-Meinert on behalf of the winery explained how Laura Diaz Munoz became winemaker and general manager in 2018.
“While getting her arms around her new job, she realized there was an issue. Her predecessor had lost sight of the winery’s use permit first approved in 1975,” he said.
Visitation had grown organically over the years as new buildings and water systems were approved. Layered onto that was the increasing shift to direct-to-consumer sales in the wine industry, he said.
“It’s a common story,” he said.
Whitmer praised the winery for stepping forward to try to rectify its use permit violations.
“I think that is something I want to honor and recognize, that there’s an attempt here to make that right,” he said.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
