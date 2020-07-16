Two Napans build friendship over need to upgrade a 66-foot block wall

Coker said she paid Gordon more than $800 for the artwork (including $200 worth of spray paint). “I suspected he underbid it,” she said. “When I saw his work ethic and how hard he worked I gave him a nice big tip.”

The two found each other at an important time in Gordon’s life. Gordon and his wife just had a new baby – a daughter named Emily Rose. Coker gladly let Gordon work on the mural when he could – between taking care of his new baby and his regular construction job.

When the mural was done, Gordon, his wife and baby joined Coker at the house to celebrate.

The two Napans, who might normally never have met, are now friends.

“I’m almost more happy that I met her and became her friend” than his getting to do the mural, said Gordon.

“I definitely feel like we’ll be friends for a long, long time,” said Coker. “If no other feel-good thing happens out of the coronavirus quarantine, this would be it for me,” she said.

Perhaps the biggest compliment comes from the artist himself.

“It makes me so happy to see it,” said Gordon. “I’m jealous I don’t have it in my backyard.”

