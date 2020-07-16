Two Napans build friendship over need to upgrade a 66-foot block wall

Sharon Coker never liked the backyard of the house she bought in Napa three years ago.
Almost all concrete, “It definitely looked like a prison yard,” said Coker.
She especially wanted to do something with a long, gray, cinder block wall that stretched some 66 feet along one side of the property.
“For two years I imagined how I might change things,” she said.
It turns out that Coker would not only find a very creative way to improve her wall, she’d also find her way to an unexpected new friendship.
Coker, who is retired from the human resources industry but is also a textile artist, said she’d long been inspired by the graffiti-style murals in Napa’s Rail Arts District.
That’s what she wanted in her backyard, she decided.
Painting the cinderblock one solid color would not do. “I love color,” she said. “I need stimulation and inspiration.”
There was just one problem. Coker didn’t know any graffiti artists.
A few months ago, Coker visited Color Theory Napa Valley Art Supplies on California Boulevard. Almost on a whim, she asked the staff if they knew of anyone who’d be interested.
By chance, Aaron Gordon was standing nearby.
Gordon, who is 27, happens to be an artist who creates such murals. (His work can be seen on Instagram at _aarongordon.)
“I overheard Sharon talking at the front desk,” recalled Gordon. “I just saw it as an opportunity I didn’t want to miss.”
“He said, ‘I could do it,’” recalled Coker. Looking back on it now, “The serendipity of that moment” is remarkable, she said.
After exchanging contact info, the two began collaborating on a plan for Coker’s mural.
“He gave some great images to me,” some inspired by an artist from San Francisco named Rex Ray, said Coker.
“We just hit it off,” she said.
“It all just fell into place,” said Gordon.
Over a series of several weekends, Gordon created the mural, which features rounded shapes in brown, black and tan colors with green, orange, purple and even lime accents. He used about 30 cans of spray paint.
As he progressed, the two talked about how the mural was taking shape.
“We were almost like collaborating on it together,” said Gordon. “It was fun working with her.”
Coker said she paid Gordon more than $800 for the artwork (including $200 worth of spray paint). “I suspected he underbid it,” she said. “When I saw his work ethic and how hard he worked I gave him a nice big tip.”
The two found each other at an important time in Gordon’s life. Gordon and his wife just had a new baby – a daughter named Emily Rose. Coker gladly let Gordon work on the mural when he could – between taking care of his new baby and his regular construction job.
When the mural was done, Gordon, his wife and baby joined Coker at the house to celebrate.
The two Napans, who might normally never have met, are now friends.
“I’m almost more happy that I met her and became her friend” than his getting to do the mural, said Gordon.
“I definitely feel like we’ll be friends for a long, long time,” said Coker. “If no other feel-good thing happens out of the coronavirus quarantine, this would be it for me,” she said.
Perhaps the biggest compliment comes from the artist himself.
“It makes me so happy to see it,” said Gordon. “I’m jealous I don’t have it in my backyard.”
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
