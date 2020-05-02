Two new confirmed cases brings Napa County coronavirus total to 70

Napa County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the total to 70 cases.
Of the confirmed cases, 32 individuals have recovered. There are no patients hospitalized at this time.
There have been 46 cases in the city of Napa, 12 in American Canyon, two in Pope Valley, two between Yountville and St. Helena, two between Napa and Yountville, two in Yountville, one between St. Helena and Calistoga, and one each in Calistoga, St. Helena and the unincorporated area east of Napa.
Napa County's first two cases were reported on March 22.
As of Saturday, 1,373 people had been tested, with 1093 negative results and 210 people awaiting results, the county said.
Of the county’s 70 cases, four are under 18, 41 are between 18 and 49, 16 are between 50 and 64 and nine are over 64.
Statewide, California reports 52,238 cases and 2,136 deaths. The U.S. total is 1,106,373 cases and 65,173 deaths. Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055
