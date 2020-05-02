Two new confirmed cases brings Napa County coronavirus total to 70

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the total to 70 cases.

Of the confirmed cases, 32 individuals have recovered. There are no patients hospitalized at this time.

There have been 46 cases in the city of Napa, 12 in American Canyon, two in Pope Valley, two between Yountville and St. Helena, two between Napa and Yountville, two in Yountville, one between St. Helena and Calistoga, and one each in Calistoga, St. Helena and the unincorporated area east of Napa.

Napa County's first two cases were reported on March 22.

As of Saturday, 1,373 people had been tested, with 1093 negative results and 210 people awaiting results, the county said.

Of the county’s 70 cases, four are under 18, 41 are between 18 and 49, 16 are between 50 and 64 and nine are over 64.