Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in American Canyon brings Napa County total to 47

Napa County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The county now has confirmed 47 cases, including two deaths. The two new cases are from American Canyon.

As the county increases testing, the potential for more confirmed cases grows. As of Saturday, 1,006 people had been tested, with 747 negative results and 212 people awaiting results, the county reported.

Of the 47 total cases, 30 have been in the city of Napa, nine in unincorporated Napa County, five in American Canyon and one each in Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.

Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055