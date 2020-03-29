Two new coronavirus cases bring Napa County's number to 12

The number of Napa County residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus has increased to 12 with the diagnosis of two more patients, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

Both new cases involve residents of the city of Napa, Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said in a news release. One resident contracted COVID-19 while traveling abroad, while the other was exposed to the virus by a previously confirmed patient, according to Rattigan.

The two cases are not connected, and Napa County has issued self-isolation orders for both patients and begun investigating both cases, Rattigan said.

According to a tracker at Johns Hopkins University, 5,852 Californians testing positive for the virus as of 5 p.m. Sunday, with at least 101 deaths.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 5 Angry 4

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.