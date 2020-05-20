Two new coronavirus cases bring Napa County total to 94

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County on Wednesday reported two more residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed local cases to 94.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Napa County has reached 4,485, up from 4,012 on Tuesday, the county said in its daily Facebook announcement. Of that total, 4,086 people have tested negative while 305 are awaiting results.

Napa County has confirmed three coronavirus-related deaths, with 44 people recovering from the disease. Sixty-six other residents are being monitored due to close contact with a person confirmed to carry COVID-19.

None of the active cases in the county are hospitalized. Since the outbreak began, 10 cases have required hospitalization.

Of the 94 cases so far, 64 occurred in Napa and 14 in American Canyon. The remainder are scattered lightly among the other three municipalities and parts of the unincorporated county.

Across California, 81,795 people have contracted the coronavirus and 3,334 have died, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Confirmed cases in the U.S. have exceeded 1.54 million, with 92,712 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/