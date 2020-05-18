Two new coronavirus cases reported by Napa County, bringing local total to 92
Two new coronavirus cases reported by Napa County, bringing local total to 92

  • Updated
Two more Napa County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed local infections to 92, the county reported Monday afternoon.

The number of people tested for COVID-19 also increased by 163 since Saturday to 3,748, the county said in its daily update on Facebook. Of those patients, 3,456 have tested negative for the virus while 200 others are awaiting results.

Sixty-nine people in Napa County are currently under monitoring due to close contact with others diagnosed with the coronavirus. Of the confirmed cases, three people have died and 43 have recovered.

As of Sunday, the state Department of Public Health reported 78,839 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 3,261 deaths. Total cases in the U.S. have exceeded 1.5 million, with deaths totaling 90,163, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

