Two new COVID-19 cases bring Napa County total to 34

Napa County reported two more confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

There have now been 34 confirmed local cases, two of which were fatalities.

Both new cases are within the city of Napa.

Of the county’s 34 cases, 22 have come from the city of Napa, seven from the unincorporated county, three from American Canyon and one each from Calistoga and St. Helena.

A total of 715 individuals have been tested in Napa County, and 547 tests were negative and 134 tested patients are awaiting test results.

There are 50 individuals that are currently being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case.

Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

