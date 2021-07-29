 Skip to main content
Two new Napa County transportation projects out to bid
alert top story
Mass transit

Two new Napa County transportation projects out to bid

{{featured_button_text}}

Coming to Napa County's transportation world are a rebirth of the decrepit Imola park-and-ride lot and the creation of a modern bus maintenance yard in the airport industrial area.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) has these two major projects out to bid. Depending on the results, they could be near to breaking ground.

The Imola park-and-ride lot — actually on Golden Gate Drive — was built in the early 1980s in the southwest corner of the city of Napa. It looks every bit its age. The pavement is cracked and uneven. Landscaping includes plenty of weeds.

On a recent morning, about a dozen vehicles were parked there. That left most of the 76 spaces empty.

“We’ll improve lighting. Total restoration of the park-and-ride,” NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said.

Renovation plans include adding stops for express bus service going to El Cerrito Del Norte BART and the Vallejo ferry. And these stops are to be unlike any others in Napa County.

The park-and-ride lot is an easy walk from adjacent Highway 29. The plan is to build the bus stops along the on- and off-ramps. Then buses will barely have to leave the highway, saving time on their journeys.

Express buses haven't stopped at the Imola park-and-ride lot since 2013, when they switched to Soscol Gateway Transit Center near Soscol Avenue. Miller said straying away from Highway 29 and going through the city of Napa can take 15 minutes or longer.

When the Imola park-and-ride lot restoration is finished, express bus service is to shift back to the Highway 29 route, with the park-and-ride being the southern city of Napa stop.

The engineer’s estimate for the construction work is $2.6 million. Bids are due at 2 p.m. Aug. 4, with the agency Board of Directors to award a contract at a later date. Then a project that has been talked about by transportation officials for at least four years could start.

Another major project is to be built several miles away in the airport industrial area officially known as Napa Valley Gateway Business Park.

{{featured_button_text}}

Transportation planners have eyed a new bus maintenance yard for Vine buses since at least 2012. The NVTA recently invited bids to build one on 8 acres the agency owns on Sheehy Court, with an engineer’s construction estimate of $25 million. Bids are due at 2 p.m. Sept. 8.

“We are nearing the pinnacle for the project,” said Antonio Onorato of the NVTA.

A new bus maintenance yard is to replace one on Jackson Street in the city of Napa. Transportation officials say the present yard is too small and won’t allow such upgrades as moving to a zero-emissions bus fleet.

“The maintenance facility is the operational backbone of the Vine Transit System,” an agency report said.

The NVTA plans to take out a 35-year, $19.9 million federal loan, and 10-year, $5 million Bank of Marin loan. Paying off both loans would with principal and interest combined would cost $32.7 million. Annual debt payments would reach about $963,000, the report said.

Repayment money is to come from local transportation funds and, if needed, farebox money. Local transportation funds received annually from the state are more than 10 times the amount needed to cover the loans, said a Napa County report analyzing the borrowing.

“From staff’s point of view, the risk of default is extremely low,” Onorato told the NVTA Board of Directors on July 21.

One possibility is that $20 million in Regional Measure 3 toll money could come to the NVTA, if a court case challenging the toll hike fails. That would allow the agency to reduce its borrowing by the same amount.

The loans came with more than 250 pages of paperwork for board members to review.

“Long and drawn, but pretty standard and typical,” said Board member and American Canyon Vice Mayor Mark Joseph.

The NVTA Board of Directors approved moving ahead with the loans.

The aging Imola park-and-ride lot can be seen here, as it is today and depictions of what is to come.

Tags

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

