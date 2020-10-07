Two new Napa County wineries approved for industrial area

Napa County’s airport industrial area will continue to become a kind of wine country of its own.

The Napa County Planning Commission on Wednesday allowed two previously approved industrial projects to morph into wineries. Both will be in Napa Valley Business Park between the city of Napa and American Canyon.

Commissioners needed little discussion to reach their verdicts. County policies encourage wine production in this world of warehouses and industrial buildings to help alleviate Upvalley traffic.

“It’s clearly the right project in the right place,” Planning Commission chairperson Dave Whitmer said of one of the applications.

The airport industrial area has 12 operating wineries and 10 planned wineries. Sizes range from as low as 1,200 gallons a year to as high as 43 million gallons a year.

Gateway Partners, Inc. successfully asked to have a 400,000-gallon-a-year winery at 501 Gateway Drive. The winery is to operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day and have no tours, tasting or marketing events.